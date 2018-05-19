Xiaomi Mi 8, the Chinese phone maker's rumoured flagship for 2018, is expected to make an appearance at the company's annual product launch in Shenzhen on May 31. As Xiaomi's 8th anniversary approaches, the brand is suggested to skip the Mi 7 moniker and instead opt for naming its next flagship the Mi 8. In its latest set of leaks, a short teaser video has surfaced online that allegedly gives us a brief look at the upcoming Mi 8. Xiaomi's next flagship is expected to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3D facial recognition sensor.

In a post on Chinese portal Sina on Friday, a 3-second video appears to show the in-display fingerprint sensor of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 8. The video reveals the date on the smartphone to be May 18, indicating that it is part of a recent leak. Do note that this is not an official teaser and has been posted by an anonymous user suggesting that it needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

In a separate set of leaks earlier this week, the retail box of the Xiaomi Mi 8 has been outed. The box sports a large '8' logo on top and regular "Mi" branding alongside it. Apart from that, another leak has given us a look at the alleged front panel of the handset, which seems to sport a notch on top. The notch contains the front camera sensor alongside some sensors for the 3D facial recognition technology.

Around 5,000 attendees are expected at Xiaomi's product announcement later this month. Interestingly, previous leaks reveal that the tickets to the event are priced between CNY 799 and CNY 1,999. Additionally, Xiaomi is rumoured to also unveil the Mi Band 3 at the same launch event.

Xiaomi Mi 8 rumoured specifications

Considering the Mi 8 will be Xiaomi's next flagship, the specifications are expected to be premium. We can expect the smartphone to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, the latest Android Oreo operating software, 3D facial sensing technology, and, of course, an in-display fingerprint sensor.