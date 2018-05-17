Xiaomi is expected to launch the successor to its premium Mi 6 smartphone this year. A Mi 7 handset was expected to be launched at MWC 2018, but that did not happen, and Xiaomi went on to unveil the Mi Mix 2S in March. However, new leaks suggest that the company will launch the smartphone later this month. Notably, earlier reports had suggested that the company will either launch two smartphones this year or will skip its Mi 7 branding to go for just Mi 8. According to a new report, Xiaomi will host its annual product launch event on May 31, where it will launch the new handset.

The Chinese manufacturer has reportedly confirmed that it will host its 2018 Annual Product launch event in Shenzhen in China. As per a report in Gizmochina, Chinese tipsters have claimed that Xiaomi has planned a product launch event at the end of this month. A screenshot has been leaked online revealing that Xiaomi has already sold tickets for an upcoming event that is scheduled to take place on May 31 in Shenzhen.

Photo Credit: GizmoChina

Apart from disclosing the launch event date, the images also revealed that the tickets for the event are priced between CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,500) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,300). Also, the event will be will host around 5,000 people, the report says. With such a big crowd, Xiaomi is expected to launch several new products including the alleged Mi 8th anniversary edition smartphone, Mi 7, and the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker. The report also mentions that this particular smartphone may be unveiled as the company it was formally introduced in the Mi Community.

Meanwhile, freshly leaked photos showing the box package and front panel of the rumours Xiaomi Mi 8 have also been spotted online. Image of an alleged retail box of the smartphone has leaked and it corroborates rumours that the company may launch a Mi 8 handset instead of the Mi 7. The box package was leaked on Chinese site My Drivers. Also, another image showcasing a front panel placed inside a plastic cover with Xiaomi Mi 8 mentioned over it surfaced via Slashleaks. Interestingly, this image shows the wide notch at the top of the display. It appears that the handset will have thin bezels on the sides and a small chin at the bottom.

Coming to specifications, a report in April had claimed that Xiaomi may, in fact, be one of the first brands to unveil a handset with 3D facial sensing with the launch of the latest Mi flagship. The report had also claimed that Xiaomi's plans to launch the smartphone with a Snapdragon 845 SoC in the first quarter this year have been delayed. Instead, the smartphone might see an unveiling after the third quarter. Also, the company CEO has already hinted that the Mi 7 will come with an under-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, reports have suggested that the phone will come with 6GB RAM and Android 8.0.0 Oreo.