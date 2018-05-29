Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 8 to Arrive With Animoji Competitor, Mi 8 SE Spotted on Official Website

 
, 29 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi 8 to Arrive With Animoji Competitor, Mi 8 SE Spotted on Official Website

Photo Credit: Xiaomi/ Weibo

Highlights

  • The presence of custom emojis has been officially teased
  • Leaked promo images give us a clearer look at the Mi 8
  • Mi 8 SE was spotted on Xiaomi's shopping portal

Xiaomi Mi 8 is all set to be the Chinese phone maker's next flagship with an official unveiling at Xiaomi's annual product launch slated for May 31 in China. With just a couple of days to go before the event, newer leaks have now emerged that give us a closer look at the features of the smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi 8 is expected to arrive with 3D AR emojis similar to Animoji on the iPhone X. Apart from that, leaked promotional images give us a better look at the design and back panel of the flagship handset. Lastly, a mysterious Mi 8 SE has been allegedly spotted on the official Xiaomi website.

Taking on Apple's Animoji, Xiaomi has released an official teaser on its Weibo account that reveals a similar kind of emoji that will be available on the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 8. The video shows characters like a pig, a fox, a panda, and Xiaomi's official mascot singing the company's flagship tune. It ends with a countdown to the official event that will be held in China on May 31.

Separately, alleged promo shots of the Mi 8 have been posted on SlashLeaks that appear to have been first seen on a Xiaomi-centric Telegram group. The images show a wide notch on the front with an bezel-less design and a significant bottom chin. On the back, a vertically stacked dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor can be seen. This puts to doubt rumours of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Xiaomi Mi 8. The poster also reveals features like GPS, AI dual camera, Snapdragon 845 SoC, and more.

Next, this seems to be the first instance wherein the mention of a Xiaomi Mi 8 SE has been spotted on an official listing. As first spotted by Sohu, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE has been mentioned in the description column of a CNY 50 (roughly Rs. 500) coupon on Xiaomi's shopping portal in China. Apart from that, there is no information around the specifications and features of the smartphone.

Add to that, tipster Ishan Agarwal has apparently obtained source code that also carries the mention of the Mi 8 SE, which according to him will be a premium variant of the flagship series. In a separate tweet, he states that the regular Mi 8 will arrive in a 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage options, and in Grey, Blue, Gold, and Red colour variants. On the other hand, the premium Mi 8 SE is expected to get 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB internal storage. The Mi 8 SE will reportedly be made available in Blue, Gold, Blue, and White colour options.

Apart from the flagship Mi 8, Xiaomi is expected to update its wearable segment with the new Mi Band 3. The launch comes almost two years after the Mi Band 2 was unveiled back in September of 2016. MIUI 10, a major update to Xiaomi's mobile OS, will also be launched at the annual product event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Band 3, MIUI 10, Mi 8 SE, Animoji
BSNL-Patanjali Rs. 144, Rs. 792, Rs. 1,584 Plans Offer Unlimited Voice Calls, 2GB Data per Day
Xiaomi Mi 8 to Arrive With Animoji Competitor, Mi 8 SE Spotted on Official Website
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Vivo X21 vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10
  2. Vivo X21 Set to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 449 Pack With 2GB Daily Data for 70 Days to Beat Jio
  4. 8 Mobile Phones With 6GB RAM Under Rs. 20,000
  5. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today
  6. Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review
  7. BSNL to Bring Smartphone Features to Landlines in New Initiative
  8. Mi Note 5 Price, Specifications Spotted; May Launch on May 31
  9. Sony Launches 85-Inch, 65-Inch Bravia 4K HDR Android TVs in India
  10. BSNL-Patanjali SIM Cards Offer 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.