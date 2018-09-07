Xiaomi Mi 8, the Chinese phone maker's current-gen flagship smartphone, has received Android 9.0 Pie in the form of an insider beta update exclusive to China and available only for select users at first. As expected, the Android Pie-based update will roll out to the global ROM later. The Android Pie-based update will be made available as part of MIUI 10.9.6 and appears to have a file size of about 2.1GB. The Android Pie update for Xiaomi Mi 8 does not come with Google Play, as it is part of the Chinese Insider Beta ROM. Additionally, only two languages are supported - Mandarin and English.

The official MIUI ROM team took to Twitter on Thursday to make the revelation. For Chinese users enrolled in the insider beta, the update brings the latest and greatest that Google's Android OS has to offer. Google apps and support for other languages are expected to arrive in the global ROM for which timelines haven't yet been revealed.

Notably, this update has anti-rollback protection switched on, which means that you will not be able to downgrade your Xiaomi Mi 8 to a previous build after successful installation. Despite that, if you are interested in downloading the update for your smartphone, you can do so by clicking here, reports XDA Developers.

Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications

To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi 8 runs MIUI 10 on top of Android, and sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2248 pixels) Samsung AMOLED panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the flagship smartphone bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors that have 4-axis OIS and dual pixel autofocus. On the front, the Xiaomi Mi 8 sports a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI portrait selfies. There is a 3,400mAh battery under the hood, and a smaller 3,000mAh unit in the Mi 8 Explorer Edition with support for Quick Charge 4.0+.