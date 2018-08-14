A new Xiaomi Mi 8 variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage has now been launched in China. Originally, the Mi 8 debuted with 6GB of RAM, while the Mi 8 Explorer Edition had 8GB of RAM, priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 37,600). The price of the new 8GB RAM variant of the Mi 8 is CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,500). This is, notably, identical to the price of the 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Mi 8 that was launched alongside the base model, comprising 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi 8 8GB RAM, 128GB storage price

Xiaomi Mi 8 price in China has been set at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant that is available for purchase through Mi.com and JD.com. The handset comes in Black and Blue colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications

Except for the larger RAM and storage capacities, the new Xiaomi Mi 8 variant is identical to the original Mi 8 model that was launched in May. The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 8 runs Android Oreo along with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2248 pixels) AMOLED display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes two 12-megapixel sensors with 1.4-micron pixels, four-axis OIS, and dual pixel autofocus. The camera setup supports features such as AI Portrait and AI scene detection. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Mi 8 has up to 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of connectivity, there are options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Also, it has an array of sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gyroscope, infrared, and a proximity sensor. There is a 3,400mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0+, and the handset measures 154.9x74.8x7.6mm.