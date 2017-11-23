Xiaomi Mi 7 to Sport 6-Inch Bezel-Less Display, Dual Camera Setup: Report

Xiaomi can be expected to launch its next Mi flagship, the successor to the Mi 6, in the first half of 2017. But months ahead of its formal release date, the first rumours about the smartphone that is likely to be dubbed the Mi 7 have surfaced. The new smartphone is believed to have a bezel-less display and a dual camera setup to counter new offerings such as OnePlus 5T and the iPhone X.

Chinese site MyDrivers reports that the Mi 7 will feature a 6.01-inch OLED display - made by Samsung. This is a significant update over the Mi 6 that was debuted earlier this year with a 5.15-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display. The new Xiaomi flagship is also rumoured to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC, which could be unveiled next month.

Although some upcoming flagships are set to take on the iPhone X with facial recognition features, Xiaomi is said to stand apart in the competition. The company may use something similar to Apple's Face ID on its future models, but not on the Mi 7 - as per the latest rumour.

Despite not favouring the facial unlock feature of the iPhone X, Xiaomi is seemingly using the new iPhone as its reference for designing the Mi 7. The handset is, therefore, said to have two rear-facing camera sensors with 16-megapixel resolution. One of them will have a lens of f/1.7 aperture. Xiaomi could add features like portrait mode with an enhanced Bokeh effect and optical zoom using the twin-camera system.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 is said to have 6GB of RAM and 3350mAh battery, similar to the original Mi 6 model. Also, being a bezel-less smartphone, the next-generation Mi handset is rumoured to have a fingerprint scanner on its back.

Notably, the Mi 7 won't be the first smartphone by Xiaomi to have minimal bezels. The Chinese company already developed the Mi MIX and Mi MIX 2 in the past that set a benchmark for various other full-screen smartphones. But unlike the Mi MIX range that sports a ceramic back, the Mi 6 successor is claimed to have a glass back panel. This would enable wireless charging on the new smartphone.

The Chinese report highlights that the Mi 7 will go on sale in China with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 26,600). Comparatively, the Mi 6 was launched in China at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,600) with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM.