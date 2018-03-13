Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 7 Spotted as 'Dipper' on Geekbench With Snapdragon 845 SoC

 
, 13 March 2018
Xiaomi Mi 7 Spotted as 'Dipper' on Geekbench With Snapdragon 845 SoC

Photo Credit: CNMO

Highlights

  • The phone gets a 2449 single-core score, multi-core score of 8309
  • The 'Dipper' codename points links it to Xiaomi flagship launches
  • Mi MIX 2S will also launch with Snapdragon 845 SoC

Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone launch is seemingly round the corner. The company looks to have adopted a different strategy this time around, however, with two handsets that are expected to sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. One of them, confirmed to launch on March 27, is the Mi MIX 2S. Yet another phone has been spotted on Geekbench that points towards the impending launch of the Mi 7, successor to last year's Xiaomi Mi 6.

A new Geekbench listing, spotted by SlashLeaks, suggests that Xiaomi is all set to unveil a new smartphone codenamed "Xiaomi Dipper". The listing also reveals certain specifications including the presence of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB RAM, and Android 8.0.0 Oreo. With these premium specifications, we can safely assume this phone to be the Xiaomi Mi 7, or whatever the Chinese phone maker wants to call its next flagship. Incidentally, Xiaomi has previously used constellation codenames such as Capricorn, Gemini, and Natrium for flagship handsets like the Mi 5S Plus, Mi 5S, and Mi 5, which could mean that it is teasing the launch of Mi 7 by hinting at the Big Dipper constellation.

xiaomi dipper snapdragon 845 inline Xiaomi Dipper Mi 7 Snapdragon 845

Xiaomi Berlin Surfaces on Geekbench With Unannounced Snapdragon 632 SoC

The phone is seen to have a single-core score of 2449 and a multi-core score of 8309. Thus, purely by Geekbench scores, it falls below the likes of iPhone X, iPhone 8, Galaxy S9, and even the Sony Xperia XZ2. This kind of performance is expected considering it will most likely be placed in the affordable flagship price segment.

Just recently, alleged specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 7 had leaked online. The phone is said to feature up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, dual 16-megapixel rear cameras, a 5.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display, a 4480mAh battery, and MIUI 9.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi 7 Spotted as 'Dipper' on Geekbench With Snapdragon 845 SoC
 
 

