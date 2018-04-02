Xiaomi Mi 6X - expected to launch as the Mi A2 in India - has now surfaced online bearing a Snapdragon 626 SoC. The new development emerges days after the handset was spotted in a TENAA listing that revealed its key specifications. As we mentioned, the handset is expected to be the successor to the Mi A1 that debuted last year with Google's Android One branding. Some initially leaked images suggested the presence of an 18:9 display panel and a vertical dual rear camera setup on the unannounced Xiaomi handset.

The latest revelation of the Xiaomi Mi 6X aka Mi A2 shows that the Chinese company has preferred opting a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC, as reported by Indian blog BestUnderR. The new processor is indeed the next upgrade version of the Snapdragon 625 that was powering the Mi A1 last year. However, it isn't as popular as the Snapdragon 625 that was widely available on a large number of mid-range handsets last year.

Apart from the new Snapdragon SoC, the Android 8.1 Oreo-based Xiaomi Mi 6X has been spotted with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. The leaked image from the Indian source also points towards a dual rear camera setup - featuring a 20-megapixel primary image sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on top, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, the smartphone is rumoured to have a 20-megapixel image sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on top. It also appears to have a 2910mAh battery, 7.3mm of thickness, and 165 grams of weight. All these details are in line with what emerged on TENAA recently.

The images emerged on TENAA suggested that the Mi 6X will come with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Also, it is worth pointing out that unlike many of the new mid-range options, the Mi 6X is not likely to come with a notch design.

We need to wait for sometime to get official details about the Xiaomi Mi 6X. Meanwhile, we can expect some fresh rumours in the coming days.