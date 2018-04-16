Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Launch Confirmed for April 25, Dual Camera Setup and Blue Colour Variant Teased

Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Launch Confirmed for April 25, Dual Camera Setup and Blue Colour Variant Teased

 
, 16 April 2018
Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Launch Confirmed for April 25, Dual Camera Setup and Blue Colour Variant Teased

Photo Credit: Xiaomi/ Weibo

Highlights

  • Xiaomi teases Mi 6X in a Blue colour variant
  • Teaser reveals the back panel of the handset
  • Smartphone will feature dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel sensor

Mi 6X or Mi A2 , Xiaomi's latest smartphone was expected to launch on April 25 - a fact that is now confirmed. While there have been several rumours and speculations around the upcoming handset, the first official details have now surfaced online. Xiaomi has teased a Blue colour variant of the Mi 6X showing off the back panel of the handset. The official teaser has also confirmed that the smartphone will sport a dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel sensor.

Xiaomi has already revealed that it will announce a new smartphone at a launch event at Wuhan University in China. Now, the company has showcased a poster that provides a rear view image of a Blue-coloured Xiaomi Mi 6X. Xiaomi has posted the teaser on Chinese microblogging site Weibo revealing some of the specifications of the handset. The Mi 6X appears to come with an Apple iPhone X-like vertically aligned dual cameras and a fingerprint sensor. Similar to the Mi 5X or Mi A1, the antenna lines have been placed at the top and bottom edges of the Mi 6X.

As per the teaser, the Mi 6X will come with a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the back. This information was already leaked in previous reports. Apart from the 20-megapixel primary sensor, the rear camera setup may also have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor. On the front, the handset may include a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor.

To recall the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 6X was recently spotted through a firmware leak. It was also certified by TENAA in China. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. It will sport a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160) display. The Mi 6X is expected to ship in three configurations with 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. It is also expected to pack a 2910mAh battery and measure 158.88x75.54x7.3mm.

Additionally, the smartphone will run MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. In India, however, the handset may launch as Mi A2, which is expected to run stock Android.

WhatsApp Payments Gets Request Money Feature on Android
Shenmue 1 and 2 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC
Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Launch Confirmed for April 25, Dual Camera Setup and Blue Colour Variant Teased
 
 

