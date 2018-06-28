Hatsune Miku is an anime-inspired virtual idol who has gained much popularity in the Far East. She is so popular that, to commemorate the characters' tenth anniversary, the Xiaomi Mi 6X is getting a new variant in the form of the new Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition. The variant borrows specifications from the regular Mi 6X but comes with a custom design and a gift box that includes things like a personalised 10000mAh power bank, a TPU back case with matching artwork, and a metallic collectors' card with the same serial number as the handset. This is not the first variant in this limited edition series. Xiaomi previously launched the Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition back in February last year.

Separately, the Xiaomi Mi 6X is expected to launch in global markets as the rebranded Xiaomi Mi A2, which might run an Android One-based stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo.

Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition price

The Hatsune Miku edition of the smartphone has been priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,900) and will go on sale exclusively via Xiaomi's online retail portal at 10am CST (7:30am IST) on July 3.

Notably, the Hatsune Miku limited edition of the Mi 6X comes in only a 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and is priced around CNY 300 (roughly Rs. 3,100) more than the comparable Mi 6X variant in the regular colour options. However, considering the addition of customisation and added benefits, the price seems like a fair deal.

Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition bears the same specifications as the regular variant. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 6X sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Limited Edition sports a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX486 sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IMX376 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, PDAF, and dual-tone LED flash. On the front, the handset gets a 20-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focal length and soft-LED flash. There is a 3010mAh battery under the hood, with support for QuickCharge 3.0.

