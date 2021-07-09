Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi 67W Charger With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Support Launching on July 12, Xiaomi Reveals

Mi 67W Charger With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Support Launching on July 12, Xiaomi Reveals

Mi 67W charger will be able to deliver the full charging speed that Mi 11 Ultra is capable of.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 July 2021 12:01 IST
Mi 67W Charger With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Support Launching on July 12, Xiaomi Reveals

Mi 67W charger may come in a single white colour

Highlights
  • Mi 67W charger was teased back in May
  • The charger will have surge protection built in
  • Xiaomi has not shared pricing for the Mi 67W charger

Xiaomi will launch its Mi 67W charger on July 12. The company teased the launch through a tweet showing off glimpses of its design. It has also set up an event page for the charger that has a countdown running as well as some specifications for the charger. The white charger seems to have a single USB Type-A port and it will come with a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable. As the name suggests, it will deliver 67W output to fast charge several devices.

The event page on Xiaomi's India website says the Mi 67W charger is the “one charger to fuel them all” meaning it can charge phones, laptops, and other USB Type-C devices. Touted as its most powerful charger yet, it can deliver 67W output and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. It comes with a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable included in the box and also has inbuilt surge protection with BIS certification. It has a compact design with a two-prong plug that doesn't seem to be retractable.

That's all the information Xiaomi has shared for its upcoming Mi 67W charger that will launch on July 12. As of now, it is unclear what the pricing for it will be or where it will be available to purchase from. The Mi stores both online and offline should sell the charger when it launches.

The flagship offering from Xiaomi, Mi 11 Ultra was launched in India in April with support for 67W fast charging. However, unlike the global variant of the phone, the Indian variant does not ship with a 67W fast charger in the box but a 55W one. A month later, Xiaomi revealed that it will release the Mi 11 Ultra 67W Fast Charger as a separate accessory soon. Now this Mi 67W charger seems to be what the company was talking about.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 67W Charger, Xiaomi Mi 67W Specifications, Xiaomi, Mi 11 Ultra
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pixel 5a Spotted on FCC Ahead of Rumoured August Launch
Mi 67W Charger With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Support Launching on July 12, Xiaomi Reveals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tencent Will Now Use Facial Recognition to Identify Underage Gamers in China
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  4. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  6. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  7. OnePlus Announces Loyalty Programme Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Debut
  8. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  9. Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed
  10. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 67W Charger With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Support Launching on July 12, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Google Pixel 5a Spotted on FCC Ahead of Rumoured August Launch
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Set for August 5 in Cinemas
  4. Tencent Deploys 'Midnight Patrol’ to Identify Underage Gamers in China via Facial Recognition
  5. Vivo Y53s With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Motorola One 5G UW Ace With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Ultra-Wideband Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Crypto Amulets: Buddhist Digital Amulets Mark Thai Entry Into Crypto Art Craze
  8. Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 Full Specifications Surface Online; Five Year Software Support Tipped
  9. Tesla Launches Cheaper Model Y in China Amid Increased Scrutiny From Regulators
  10. Facebook 'Lost' Important Rule on Dangerous Individuals for Three Years, Oversight Board Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com