Xiaomi Mi 6 has received an update to Android 8.0 Oreo via MIUI 9.2.3 Global Stable ROM. The new MIUI version is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) release and is also available as a downloadable package. The Mi 6 was launched in April last year with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, though it received an MIUI beta release with Android Oreo recently.

The rollout of the MIUI 9.2.3 Global Stable ROM for the Xiaomi Mi 6 was announced on the MIUI Official Forum. Alongside revealing the new feature set for the Mi 6, the announcement details the methods to install the latest MIUI version. You can check the availability of the MIUI 9.2.3 update on your Mi 6 by going to Settings > About Phone > System updates or by using the Updater app. It is recommended to back up your data before beginning the update process. Alternatively, you can manually download the update either via flashing using the Fastboot Method or Recovery ROM method, however, these methods erase all data on the phone.

In terms of major features that are included within the MIUI 9.2.3 Global Stable ROM, there are some core Android Oreo features, including Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Smart Autofill, as well as the February Android security patch. The update also brings a redesigned home page, updated Peach blossom and Asphalt themes, and a new animation for launching and closing apps. It includes optimisations for the preloaded Dial pad, Recents section, notification alerts, swipe gestures, and folders. Further, there are certain bug fixes that address issues related to the apps that change Wi-Fi connection status without the user's permission, apps that stop working in the background, and WhatsApp force close error in the Split screen mode. The update also comes with an App lock upgrade that will ask you for your fingerprint for the first time before unlocking.

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Mi 6 features a 5.15-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup that comes with wide-angle and telephoto lenses to offer 2x lossless zoom. It also has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. Besides, the smartphone has 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options and packs a 3350mAh battery.