Xiaomi Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand, Mi Smart Tracking Charging Pad, Mi Car Charger Launched

Xiaomi has also launched Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, and Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition TV.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 August 2020 12:08 IST
The new Mi devices have been launched to mark Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand costs CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100)
  • Mi 20W Smart Tracking Charging Pad intelligently detects devices
  • Xiaomi Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand comes in dual-colour design

Xiaomi Mi 55W wireless charging stand, the Mi 20W smart tracking charging pad, and the Mi 100W car charger have been launched in China. Apart from these charging accessories, the company also unveiled Mi 10 Ultra with 120W wired fast charging and 120x ultra-zoom camera, its affordable flagship, the Redmi K30 Ultra, as well as the Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition TV. The products were launched at a virtual event to mark the company's 10th anniversary.

Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand, Mi 20W Smart Tracking Charging Pad and Mi 100W Car Charger price, availability

The Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand is priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100). The price is similar to the Mi 30W Wireless Charger that was launched in India in May, and now available for Rs. 2,299. The Mi 20W Smart Tracking Charging Pad has a price tag of CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,300). The company has launched the device in white colour and it is capable of wirelessly charging two devices simultaneously.

The third accessory is the Mi 100W Car Charger that is priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000) and it has a USB-C port and a USB-A port.

As mentioned, these devices have been launched in China and there is no information whether these accessories will debut in India or not.

Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand, Mi 20W Smart Tracking Charging Pad and Mi 100W Car Charger features, specifications

The Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand wireless charger has a dual-colour design with black and gold colours. It comes with an LED at the bottom. According to a Mi blog, the Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand is compatible with all Xiaomi smartphones that support wireless charging, including the newly-launched Mi 10 Ultra. It also supports Extended Power Profile (EPP) specification for fast charging.

The Chinese technology giant has also launched the Mi 20W Smart Tracking Charging Pad that is a wireless charging pad and can intelligently detect devices and charge accordingly, even though they are placed randomly.

Mi wireless charging pad gizchina Mi charger

This essentially means that you don't have to place your wireless charging compatible device in alignment with the charging coil. Just place it on the pad randomly and reportedly, a dot of light will trace the device to start the charging.

The Mi 100W Car Charger comes with a USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. The charger reportedly has a maximum output of 68W when a user is charging two devices simultaneously. The USB-A port outputs a maximum of 18W, and the USB-C port has a maximum power output of 100W (when charging just one device). The company reportedly claimed that the charger will fully juice up the Mi 10 Ultra in 25 minutes. In India, the company already sells Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W with dual charging support.

Mi wireless car charger gizchina Mi charger

As mentioned, Xiaomi also launched the Mi 10 Ultra at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and sports a quad rear camera setup with 120x ultra-zoom capability. The company also launched the Redmi K30 Ultra with a display featuring 120Hz refresh rate, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor at its core and 5G support. Xiaomi also debuted Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition TV with edge-to-edge transparent self-luminous display.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand, 20W Smart Tracking Charging Pad, Mi 100W Car Charger, Xiaomi, Mi 10 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition TV
