Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger Now Up for Grabs in Open Sale via Mi.com

Mi 30W Wireless Charger is priced at Rs. 2,299.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 28 July 2020 13:58 IST
Mi 30W Wireless Charger features a tilt design

Highlights
  • Mi 30W Wireless Charger is Qi certified
  • Mi 30W Wireless Charger boasts of five layers of protection
  • Mi 30W Wireless Charger is available for purchase on brand website

Xiaomi's Mi 30W Wireless Charger is now available on open sale, the Chinese brand announced on social media. Featuring a built-in cooling fan, the Qi certified charger is up for grabs on the brand's website, Mi.com. Launched in India in May, the charger comes in an intelligent tilt design for easier usage and boasts of five layers of protection. The Mi 30W Wireless Charger competes with the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger, which was launched earlier in April.

Mi 30W Wireless Charger price, availability

When the Mi 30W Wireless Charger was launched back in May, the device was made available at a special pre-order price of Rs. 1,999. However, in the current open sale, the device is available at the originally planned price of Rs. 2,299. In comparison, the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is priced at Rs. 3,990.

Xiaomi took to Twitter today to announce the open sale, specifying that the Mi charger is only available for purchase on the brand website.

Mi 30W Wireless Charger specifications, features

As the name suggests, the Mi charger supports up to 30W fast charging. It is designed on the universally accepted Qi standard. This essentially means that apart from compatible Xiaomi phones, the charger can be used to power up other phones which supports wireless charging, including from brands such as Samsung or Apple. It may be worth noting that for non-Xiaomi devices, the standard 10W wireless charging is available.

As mentioned earlier, the device comes with a built-in cooling fan, which blows air directly into the connected device using a vertical air duct design. This ensures an improved heat dissipation.

It also comes with a tilt design, which makes docking and undocking a device easier. It features an anti-silicon holder to ensure better grip.

The Mi 30W Wireless Charger can also detect foreign metal objects nearby, such as key or a coin, and would automatically stop charging to protect the device. For better safety, the device comes with five layers of protection, including over-voltage protection, over-current protection, over-temperature protection, under-voltage protection and static protection.

Logitech MX Master 3 With 4,000 DPI Sensor, Up to 70 Days Battery Life Launched in India

