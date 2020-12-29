Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the Difference

Xiaomi Mi 11 has recently been launched as the company's latest flagship phone. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is also the first smartphone to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone comes with a display that is made of E4 light emitting material, and features curved edges on all four sides. The smartphone also has a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging. It's the successor to the Xiaomi Mi 10, which launched in India in May, as a "value flagship" phone, a space which OnePlus has managed to dominate so far.

In our Xiaomi Mi 10 review the phone scored a very good 9 out of 10, thanks to its attractive design, fast wireless charging, and good camera display, to name a few of its strong points. Since then though, a lot of time has passed and there are a lot of strong competitors in the market. So what else does the new Xiaomi Mi 11 bring to the table? Here's what we can say so far.

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10: Price and Availability

Xiaomi Mi 11 hasn't been launched in India, so far. The smartphone's price for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000). The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,300) and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option can be purchased at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 52,800). The phone will be available for pre-orders in China starting 10pm CST Asia tonight, with its sale planned for January 1.

In comparison, the Xiaomi Mi 10 debuted in China with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 46,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,400) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. In India, the handset was launched in May with the price set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 54,999. It is now available at a starting price of Rs. 44,999 on mi.com and Amazon.in for 128GB storage version. The 256GB storage variant can be purchased at Rs. 49,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10: Specifications

Both the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Mi 10 are dual-SIM (Nano) phones, however, the Xiaomi Mi 11 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. The Xiaomi Mi 10 started receiving Android 11-based MIUI 12 update in India earlier this month.

Xiaomi Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with 1500 nits of peak brightness, 5000000:1 contrast ratio, and 515ppi of pixel density. The display has a hole-punch design and comes with up to 120Hz refresh rate as well as a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. The display offers DCI-P3 colour gamut as well as supports HDR10+ and Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC). There is a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top.

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) 3D curved E3 AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch-sampling rate, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers 1,120 nits peak brightness and a DotDisplay (company speak for hole-punch) design for the selfie camera cutout. When it comes to power, the Xiaomi Mi 11 features the recently-launched octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is equipped with last year's Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM (in India).

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10: Camera

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Mi 11 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 123 degrees, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

Xiaomi Mi 10, on the other hand, features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a seven-piece lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens that has a 123-degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture., and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, the both Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 10 have 20-megapixel cameras at the front.

Other features on Xiaomi Mi 11 include UFS 3.1 storage, stereo speakers that are backed by Harman Kardon audio and an in-display fingerprint sensor with heart rate monitor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging. There is also 10W wireless reverse charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with UFS 3.0 storage, and its connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone houses a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W fast wired and wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.