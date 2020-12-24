Technology News
loading
Mi 11 Video Sample Released by Xiaomi, Benchmark Results Out to Show Off Snapdragon 888 Performance

Mi 11 got a single-core score of 1,135 and a multi-core score of 3,818 on benchmark app Geekbench, according to Xiaomi.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 December 2020 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch is set for December 28 in China

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 is teased to come with a “computational photography” tech
  • The Xiaomi phone is confirmed to have LPDDR5 RAM
  • Xiaomi is said to stock one million Mi 11 units initially

Mi 11 teasers have started reaching the Web to set the stage for the new flagship phone from Xiaomi. One of the early teasers shows that the new Mi-series smartphone will come with a “computational photography” technology to deliver a distinct camera experience. The Mi 11 is also touted to offer enhanced low-light photography and videography. Additionally, Xiaomi has confirmed the presence of LPDDR5 RAM on the Mi 11. The new revelations come just days ahead of the Mi 11 launch in the Chinese market.

As per a couple of teasers posted on Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will feature computational photography that is likely to use software algorithms alongside an all-new camera hardware. Xiaomi has provided a video sample to highlight improved low-light videography on the new Mi flagship. You can also expect improved optics over the existing Mi 10 models to deliver upgraded performance results.

In addition to the camera-focussed details, Xiaomi has posted another teaser on Weibo that confirms LPDDR5 RAM on the Mi 11 along with speeds up to 6.4Gbps. The company used the same RAM on the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro as well. However, pairing of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC this time is likely to bring some enhancements over the earlier models.

To give a glimpse at the improved performance, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also shared Geekbench results of the Mi 11 on Weibo. The phone is shown to have a single-core score of 1,135 and a multi-core score of 3,818. These numbers are, of course, significantly higher than the 780 and 2,747 scores we received on the Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests during our Mi 10 review.

xiaomi mi 11 geekbench benchmark scores image weibo Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Geekbench benchmark results released
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lei Jun

 

Xiaomi hasn't yet provided any details on how many Mi 11 units it has been producing in the first lot. However, a tipster on Weibo has claimed that the company would stock as many as one million units of the new smartphone. The tipster also mentioned that Xiaomi received exclusive access to the Snapdragon 888 SoC before others to produce a bulk of Mi 11 units ahead of the Spring Festival in China that is scheduled for February 12, 2021.

The Mi 11 launch is set for December 28. Xiaomi may reveal its stock-related details at the formal launch. Meanwhile, you can expect fresh teasers — as well as rumours — suggesting new features of the upcoming phone.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi, Mi 11, Mi
