Technology News
loading

Mi 11 Ultra Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera in Fresh Leak

The purported Mi 11 Ultra could be the top-end variant in the upcoming lineup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 March 2021 18:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 11 Ultra Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera in Fresh Leak

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Mi 11 Ultra is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Ultra may also feature a 48-megapixel sensor
  • It is claimed to sport a 20-megapixel selfie camera
  • Mi 11 Ultra may have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Mi 11 Ultra is expected to feature a 50-megapixel camera sensor, as per an image tweeted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. This image does not mention the name of the smartphone and it does not even give further information on the full camera module. A previous report had also claimed that the purported Mi 11 Ultra will feature a triple rear camera system with one 50-megapixel sensor and the other two being 48-megapixel. Mi 11 Ultra is expected to be the top-end version of the Mi 11 series of smartphones.

In the tweet, Yadav says that the evidence of Xiaomi's 50-megapixel camera smartphone is found in MIUI camera app. It could be possible that the image is a part of a list that shows the resolution of sensors that Xiaomi is working on. Xiaomi hasn't released any official statement on Mi 11 Ultra.

Earlier this month, an instance of the rumoured Mi 11 Ultra's name came up in a YouTube video that showed black and white colour variants of the phone. The video, that was quickly taken down, showed a large camera module that housed three sensors. The uploader claimed that the trio of sensors on Mi 11 Ultra includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel periscopic telephoto zoom lens. He claimed that the phone will feature a 20-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Mi 11 Ultra is expected to be the top-end variant of the Mi 11 series that was introduced with the launch of Mi 11 in China in December. The phone later debuted globally last month. Speculations are rife that Mi 11 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It may feature a 6.8-inch curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with IP68 water resistance and a 5,000mAh battery.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra Specifications, Mi 11 Ultra Camera, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Reliance Partners With Google, Facebook for Digital Payment Network Bid: Report

Related Stories

Mi 11 Ultra Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera in Fresh Leak
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  2. iPhone 13 May Have Up to 1TB Internal Storage, Improved LiDAR Sensors
  3. Google Chat Getting Redesigned on Web for All Workspace Users: Report
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro Alleged Specifications and New Camera UI Surface Online
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5
  6. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy M12 India Launch Set for March 11
  8. Indoo Ki Jawani, Pagglait, and More on Netflix in March
  9. Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Lens
  10. Sony to Give Away Free PlayStation Games Until June: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. MapmyIndia Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Search in India As Centre Begins Vaccine Drive for Senior Citizens
  2. Oppo A74 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Tipped to Have 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11: Report
  3. Amazon May Face Cap on Online Smartphone Sales as Indian Mobile Retailers Call for Probe on Business Practices
  4. Mi 11 Ultra Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera in Fresh Leak
  5. Reliance Partners With Google, Facebook for Digital Payment Network Bid: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update With New UI, Ambient Display, More
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out Ability to Mute Videos Before Sharing for Android Users
  8. iPhone 13 May Have Up to 1TB Internal Storage and Improved LiDAR Sensors
  9. Google Chat Web Redesign Rolling Out for All Google Workspace Account Users: Report
  10. Gionee Max Pro With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.52-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com