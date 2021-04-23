Technology News
  Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a secondary 1.1-inch screen on the back that can be used for various tasks.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 April 2021 13:09 IST
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mi 11 Ultra supports 67W wired and wireless charging

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,990
  • Mi 11X is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11X Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, and Mi 11X Pro were launched in India on Friday through a virtual event that was livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel. The Mi 11 Ultra is the first phone in the Mi 11 series to arrive in India and it is the top-tier variant, as the name would suggest. Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are rebranded Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+ that launched in China in February. All three phones are flagship offerings from Xiaomi and come with triple rear camera setups.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro: Price in India, availability

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in Black and White colours. The phone will go on sale soon and the company will share more details on its social media channels. Mi 11X is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Lastly, the Mi 11X Pro is priced at Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Both the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are offered in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Frosty White colours. The Mi 11X will go on sale from April 27 while the Mi 11X Pro will go on sale from April 24.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specifications

Mi 11 Ultra runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and features a 6.81-inch display WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 515 ppi pixel density. It boasts of 1,700 nits peak brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and 100 percent DCI - P3 colour gamut. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. There is a secondary display on the back which is 1.1-inch in size and has 126x294 pixels resolution. Under the hood, Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Mi 11 Ultra packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.95 lens with OIS, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a 128-degree FoV, and a 48-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that has up to 120x digital zoom. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.3 aperture housed in a hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the screen.

Connectivity options on the Mi 11 Ultra include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, AGPS, NavIC support, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onbaord include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor, barometer, grip sensor, color temperature sensor, flicker sensor, and multi-point laser focus sensor. There is an IR Blaster and in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Mi 11 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired and wireless charging, along with 10W reverse wireless charging. The body is IP68 certified and measures 164.3x74.6x8.38mm weighing 234 grams.

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro: Specifications

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro have similar specifications with some key differences. Both phones feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The displays also boast of HDR10+ support, 107.6 percent coverage of NTSC colour space, 100 percent DCI-P3 and SGS Eye Care Certification. The phones have 92.61 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Mi 11X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with the Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Mi 11X Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with the Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, both phones come with triple rear camera setups where the Mi 11X has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens that supports OIS, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens that has 119-degree FoV, and a 5-megapxiel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The Mi 11X Pro replaces the primary sensor with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.75 lens without OIS while the other two sensors remain the same. On the front, both phones have a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the two phones include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, AGPS, NavIC support, and a USB Type-C port. The Mi 11X comes with Bluetooth v5.1 while the Mi 11X Pro comes with Bluetooth v5.2 and Wi-Fi 6e. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are backed by 4,520mAh batteries that support 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W. Both phones get dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. In terms of dimensions, they measure 163.7x76.4x7.8mm and weigh 196 grams.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra Price in India, Mi 11 Ultra Specifications, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Price in India, Mi 11X Specifications, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X Pro Price in India, Mi 11X Pro Specifications, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications
