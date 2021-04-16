Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro smartphones from Xiaomi will be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage as well as 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations when they launch in India, a tipster has claimed. He also said that the Mi 11 Ultra will be launched in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant just the way it launched in China. The company has already confirmed that it will launch the Mi 11 series, which includes the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in India on April 23. Xiaomi has also confirmed the India debut of Mi 11X series on the same day.

The development surrounding the Mi 11 and Mi 11X series launches in India has been shared in a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma. He, however, hasn't given any information on whether these are the low-end or top-end configurations of the smartphones. It could be possible that these phones are launched in only these variants, or they could be one of the multiple variants. Xiaomi has also revealed anything on this front.

From the Mi 11 series, which includes the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro, so far, Xiaomi has only teased the specifications of the top-of-the-line Mi 11 Ultra, and several leaks have also talked about this phone. As we mentioned, the series will be launched next week, on April 23, and it remains uncertain whether the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will be launched alongside.

From the Mi 11X series, the company is expected to launch the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro on the same day. The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are believed to be rebranded Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+, respectively. The Redmi K40 series was launched in China earlier this year and has not been launched in the country.

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, and Mi 11X Pro specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED quad-curved primary display and a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display at the back. It's always-on display at the back is said to be the same as that of the Mi Smart Band 5. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup with the 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary sensor.

Meanwhile, the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro smartphones could feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates. Mi 11X could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC while Mi 11X Pro could come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Mi 11X series could come with triple rear cameras where Mi 11X may carry a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor and Mi 11X Pro could carry a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor.

