Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro may come with 8GB of RAM, and Mi 11 Ultra may get 12GB of RAM.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 April 2021 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mi India

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched in China earlier this year

  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 1.1-inch AMOLED display on the back
  • Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro may sport 6.67-inch AMOLED displays
  • Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro smartphones from Xiaomi will be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage as well as 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations when they launch in India, a tipster has claimed. He also said that the Mi 11 Ultra will be launched in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant just the way it launched in China. The company has already confirmed that it will launch the Mi 11 series, which includes the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in India on April 23. Xiaomi has also confirmed the India debut of Mi 11X series on the same day.

The development surrounding the Mi 11 and Mi 11X series launches in India has been shared in a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma. He, however, hasn't given any information on whether these are the low-end or top-end configurations of the smartphones. It could be possible that these phones are launched in only these variants, or they could be one of the multiple variants. Xiaomi has also revealed anything on this front.

From the Mi 11 series, which includes the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro, so far, Xiaomi has only teased the specifications of the top-of-the-line Mi 11 Ultra, and several leaks have also talked about this phone. As we mentioned, the series will be launched next week, on April 23, and it remains uncertain whether the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will be launched alongside.

From the Mi 11X series, the company is expected to launch the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro on the same day. The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are believed to be rebranded Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+, respectively. The Redmi K40 series was launched in China earlier this year and has not been launched in the country.

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, and Mi 11X Pro specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED quad-curved primary display and a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display at the back. It's always-on display at the back is said to be the same as that of the Mi Smart Band 5. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup with the 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary sensor.

Meanwhile, the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro smartphones could feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates. Mi 11X could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC while Mi 11X Pro could come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Mi 11X series could come with triple rear cameras where Mi 11X may carry a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor and Mi 11X Pro could carry a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
