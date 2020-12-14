Technology News
Xiaomi Mi 11 Tipped to Launch on December 29, Alleged Camera Sample Revealed

Xiaomi Mi 11 is rumoured to be priced between CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,100) and 4,499 (roughly Rs. 50,700).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 December 2020 12:33 IST
Xiaomi Mi 11 Tipped to Launch on December 29, Alleged Camera Sample Revealed

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

Xiaomi Mi 11 is may feature a 6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 series could launch on December 29
  • Mi 11 could come with a triple rear camera setup
  • Xiaomi has not shared an official release date for the Mi 11 series

Xiaomi Mi 11 could launch on December 29, according to a new report. The phone will be a follow-up to the Xiaomi Mi 10 series and the Mi 10T series. Mi 11 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC, as previously confirmed by Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun. Additionally, a camera imaging sample from Mi 11 may have been revealed by Redmi product director Wang Teng Thomas on Weibo. As of now, it is unclear when the phone will be launched but a previous report has also claimed an end-of-year release, adding weightage to the recent development.

According to a report by Gizmochina citing a source, Xiaomi is said to launch Mi 11 on December 29. It is unclear if this will be a global launch or a China-only launch. While the company has not officially shared the release date for the phone, a previous report from earlier this month also stated that the Mi 11 will launch sometime around the end of December. Two models are expected in the Mi 11 series as of now – the vanilla Mi 11 and the high-end Mi 11 Pro.

Coming to the camera sample, Redmi product director Wang Teng Thomas shared an image of Xiaomi Technology Park – the company's Beijing headquarters – on Weibo. This particular post, unlike other posts from Thomas on the Chinese microblogging website, did not reveal which phone was used to capture the image, leading to speculations of it being taken on Mi 11. Thomas also somewhat acknowledged the fact that the phone's name was missing when a fan pointed it out.

Last week, Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro smartphones were reportedly spotted on 3C certification site, hinting at 55W fast-charging support. Before that, alleged renders of Mi 11 showed a phone with a curved display, a hole-punch cutout design, and a triple rear camera setup.

According to leaked specifications and pricing details, Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will feature a 6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are also rumoured to have triple rear cameras, with Mi 11 featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto shooter. Mi 11 Pro may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor that could just be an output of 4:1 pixel binning. It could also include a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Xiaomi Mi 11 may be priced between CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,100) and 4,499 (roughly Rs. 50,700). Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, on the other hand, is rumoured to be priced between CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 60,000) and 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,000).

