Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is yet to receive an official confirmation. Before its announcement, and even early teasers, the Mi 11 Pro has been suggested thanks to a recent MIUI 12 beta release along with its display details. The beta build carries code that suggests QHD+ display on the new Mi-series flagship phone. The Mi 11 Pro also seems to have the ability to switch between Quad HD+ and full-HD+ resolutions automatically to offer performance and power efficiency under one roof.

As XDA Developers reports, the recent MIUI 12 beta release based on Android 11 includes references for the QHD+ resolution display that comes with a pixel count of 1,440x3,200 pixels. Xiaomi interestingly doesn't have a phone in its portfolio that comes with a QHD+ resolution. Thus, the beta release is believed to suggest the development of the Mi 11 Pro. This also corroborates a previous rumour posted on Weibo that hinted at the QHD+ display on the next-generation Mi phone.

The strings within MIUI 12 beta release suggests that the new smartphone may get the ability to switch between Quad HD+ and full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution automatically “to save power”.

In addition to the higher resolution, the MIUI 12 beta build suggests that the Mi 11 Pro may come with support for MEMC, SDR-to-HDR tone mapping, and AI upscaling.

Xiaomi is likely to announce the Mi 11 Pro alongside the Mi 11 at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 in early December. Both new Mi-series phones are expected to come with the next-generation Snapdragon SoC that the rumour mill suggested as the Snapdragon 875. Furthermore, the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro both are rumoured to feature a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera along with an enhanced image stabilisation.

