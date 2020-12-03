Technology News
Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro Price and Specifications Leaked, Rumoured to Debut End of December

Xiaomi Mi 11 is reported to be priced between CNY 3,999 and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 45,100 and Rs. 50,700).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 December 2020 18:17 IST
Xiaomi Mi 11 series is said to be among the first phones to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is said to be priced between CNY 5,299 and CNY 5,499
  • Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are both rumoured to feature QHD+ display
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 was earlier reported to come in January

Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro expected price and specifications have surfaced on Chinese microblogging network Weibo to suggest what Xiaomi could launch next. Some images hinting at the design of the Xiaomi Mi 11 series have also leaked online. A separate tip claims that the Mi 11 will launch sometime around the end of December with a curved display design. Co-Founder and CEO Lei Jun announced earlier this week that the Mi 11 would be amongst the first phones to come with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro price (expected)

As per the details shared on Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be priced between CNY 3,999 and 4,499 (roughly Rs. 45,100 and Rs. 50,700). The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is, however, rumoured to be priced between CNY 5,299 and 5,499 (roughly Rs. 60,000 and 62,000).

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The Weibo post also suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro both will come with a 6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and feature a 120Hz refresh rate. This corroborates previous reports that hinted at the new display on the Mi 11 series. The smartphones are also rumoured to have triple rear cameras at the back. The Mi 11 get a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto shooter. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor that could just be an output of 4:1 pixel binning and might be a 200-megapixel sensor. It could also include a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Both Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are rumoured to have 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage. These could be the entry-level variants. The phones are also expected with in-display fingerprint sensors and NFC support. Further, there could be a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front on the smartphones.

The Mi 11 is reported to come with a 4,780mAh battery with 50W wired and 30W wireless charging support. The Mi 11 Pro, on the other hand, could offer 4,500mAh battery along with 120W wired and 80W wireless charging. Xiaomi notably brought Mi 10 Ultra earlier this year with 120W fast charging.

On the part of SoC, as Xiaomi's Lei Jun confirmed that the Mi 11 will come with the Snapdragon 888. The Mi 11 Pro will likely have the same SoC.

Apart from the specifications, some purported images of the Xiaomi Mi 11 have also surfaced on Weibo. The images show a square camera module at the back — with the primary and secondary sensors placed vertically. One of the leaked images also suggests an Infrared (IR) blaster on the smartphone.

xiaomi mi 11 image leak weibo Xiaomi Mi 11 Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 purported image has surfaced on Weibo
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Separately, a tipster who goes by pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter, claimed that the Mi 11 will be released around end of December. This is unlike earlier reports that suggested a January launch for the smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is also said to have a curved display on all four sides. To recall, the Mi 10 series has a curvature on the left and right sides of the screen.

Another tipster, who handles Twitter account Digital Chat Station, has said that the Mi 11 will come with 120W fast charging and a 50-megapixel image sensor.

Xiaomi has not yet provided any details about the Mi 11 series. It is, therefore, safe to read these details as unconfirmed.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

