Technology News
loading

Mi 11 Pro New Poster Leak Suggests Quad Camera Setup With Periscope Lens, 120x Zoom

Mi 11 Pro poster leak also suggests that the phone may come in blue and silver glossy colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 January 2021 13:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 11 Pro New Poster Leak Suggests Quad Camera Setup With Periscope Lens, 120x Zoom

Photo Credit: MyDrivers

Mi 11 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Pro is expected to launch sometime in February
  • The phone may come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera
  • Mi 11 Pro is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC

Mi 11 Pro might come with a periscope lens. The Mi 11 was announced a few days ago by Xiaomi but the Mi 11 Pro, which was largely anticipated to launch alongside, was not announced. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is now reportedly set to launch in February, and a new leak shows an image of the handset suggesting its colour options and back panel design. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will most likely be an upgraded model of the Mi 11 and the image suggests that the phone will have a quad camera setup at the back with a periscope lens.

MyDrivers has shared a poster showing the back panel of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro. The leak shows that the phone will have a large rectangular camera module placed horizontally with four sensors inside it. Three sensors will be placed in a horizontal line including a periscope telephoto lens reportedly capable of 120x zoom. The fourth sensor sits below these three alongside the flash.

The camera specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro were not detailed with the poster, but past leaks suggest the upcoming Xiaomi phone will have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, which could be an output of 4:1 pixel binning, and might actually be a 200-megapixel sensor. It could also include a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. Further, there could be a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro poster leak also suggests that the phone may come in blue and silver glossy colour options. Apart from this, tipster Digital Chat Station recently leaked that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro may have an identical screen to the Mi 11 variant. This means that the new model could also come with a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 515ppi pixel density.

Past leaks also claim that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro may be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 888 SoC and pack a 4,970mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Pro specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7T Series Smartphones Will Be Getting OxygenOS 11 Next, Company Confirms

Related Stories

Mi 11 Pro New Poster Leak Suggests Quad Camera Setup With Periscope Lens, 120x Zoom
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 100 Million Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked on Dark Web
  2. Samsung Galaxy M02s Priced Under Rs. 10,000 to Launch on January 7
  3. Affordable Data Plan from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL
  4. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series to Get Android 11 Next
  5. OnePlus Band India Launch Tipped for January 11, Price and Specifications Leak
  6. Vivo Y20A With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC Now on Sale
  7. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  8. Mi 11 Pro Tipped to Get Periscope Lens With 120x Zoom
  9. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Set for January 14, Galaxy S21 Range Expected
  10. Realme V15, aka Realme Koi, Will Debut on January 7
#Latest Stories
  1. LG to Showcase 48-Inch Bendable Cinematic OLED Display at CES 2021
  2. FAU-G Game Releasing on January 26, Akshay Kumar Announces on Twitter
  3. Bitcoin Falls Over 14 Percent in a Day to Around $30,000
  4. Huawei Mate 40 Pro Rated Smartphone With Best Selfie Camera by DxOMark
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series VIP Pre-Booking Offers Tipped; SmartTag, Galaxy Buds Could Be Bundled With Pre-Order
  6. Mi 11 to Get Fix for Charging Issue With 65W Charger Soon, Xiaomi Executive Confirms
  7. OnePlus Band Teased by Company; India Launch Date, Price and Specifications Tipped
  8. Motorola Ibiza With 5G-Enabled Snapdragon 400 Series SoC, 90Hz Display to Be Launched in Q1 2021: Report
  9. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy M02s Scheduled to Launch on January 7, Priced Under Rs. 10,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com