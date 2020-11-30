Xiaomi Mi 11 series, which is expected as the successor to the Mi 10 family and comprise of the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro, is speculated to debut in January. This is earlier than the Mi 10 series that was launched in February. A tipster on Weibo has indicated the launch plans for the Mi 11 smartphones. Xiaomi is likely to make a formal announcement for the Mi 11 series at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 that starts on Tuesday, December 1. The new smartphones are expected to come with a next-generation premium Snapdragon SoC.

The tipster claimed that Xiaomi had sent the Mi 11 series for network certification. This indicates that the new flagship phones by the Chinese company may debut sometime in January.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 10 series, comprising the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, at an event in China in February, but the smartphone had received an official announcement at last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit. The company may follow a similar pattern this year for the Mi 11 series, though the launch of the Mi 11 series may take place in January instead of February.

Although a list of reports has so far suggested that the new Mi series will go by the Mi 11 moniker, Xiaomi hasn't yet made any official confirmation on that part. A speculation is also there on the Web that the new series might come as the Mi 20 and not the Mi 11.

The new Mi series is expected to come with a new Snapdragon SoC that is so far rumoured to be called the Snapdragon 875 SoC. The Mi 11 in the series is speculated to come with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The Mi 11 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come with a QHD+ display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display details also appeared in a recent MIUI 12 beta release last week.

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun is coming to Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 where he is likely to announce some details about the next-generation Mi series. The virtual summit will be held for two days starting Tuesday, December 1.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.