Technology News
loading

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Pro Tipped to Feature a QHD+ Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

Mi 11 Pro is also said to retain the curved display design that was featured on Mi 10 and Mi 10T series earlier.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 November 2020 18:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Pro Tipped to Feature a QHD+ Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

Mi 10 Pro debuted earlier this year with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Pro display specifications have been leaked on Weibo
  • The new smartphone is said to have a single selfie camera
  • Mi 11 Pro is likely to debut alongside Mi 11 early next year

Mi 11 Pro display specifications have been leaked by a tipster. The new Xiaomi flagship is said to have a QHD+ display. This is unlike the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10T Pro that both come with the lower full-HD+ display. The Mi 11 Pro is also rumoured to have an upgraded refresh rate to offer a smoother viewing experience over the existing Mi-series flagships. The Mi 11 Pro is likely to debut alongside the Mi 11 early next year.

As spotted by Android-focussed blog PlayfulDroid, a tipster posted on Weibo that the Mi 11 Pro will come with a 120Hz display that will feature the QHD+ resolution on top. The reported refresh rate is higher than the 90Hz rate available on the Mi 10 Pro. This is, however, topped by the Mi 10T Pro, which has a refresh rate of 144Hz.

According to the tipster, the Mi 11 Pro will also come with a single selfie camera sensor that will be visible at the top-left corner of the screen. The phone is also rumoured to retain the curved display design that was featured on the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series earlier.

The details about the Mi 11 Pro come just days after the Mi 11 surfaced on benchmark site Geekbench with a model number M2012K11C. Both Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are speculated to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and run on Android 11 with a new MIUI skin on top. The Mi 11 in the new series is also said to have a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor at the back with a pixel size of 0.8 microns.

Xiaomi has not yet even started circulating the initial teasers for the Mi 11 series. But nonetheless, if we look at the company's historical records, the new smartphones could debut sometime in February.

The Mi 11 Pro in the new series is also expected to support Xiaomi's 80W fast wireless charging that it unveiled in October and is capable of charging a 4,000mAh battery wirelessly in just 19 minutes.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 11 Pro specifications, Mi 11 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Xiaomi, Mi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google to Allow Disabling of Smart Features and Personalisation in Gmail, Chat, Meet
Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Pro Tipped to Feature a QHD+ Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi, Redmi, Poco Phone Users Facing a Bootloop Issue
  2. OnePlus 9 Render Suggests What We Could Expect from OnePlus Next
  3. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Debut Next Week
  4. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  5. Tata Sky Binge+, HD Set-Top Boxes Now Discounted Online
  6. Realme X7 Series India Launch Confirmed for 2021
  7. OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix Update in India
  8. Samsung Launches a Smart Monitor With Mobile and PC Connectivity
  9. iPhone 12 mini Touchscreen Unresponsive Inside a Case, Users Report
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Pro Tipped to Feature a QHD+ Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate
  2. Google to Allow Disabling of Smart Features and Personalisation in Gmail, Chat, Meet
  3. OnePlus 9 Series Phone Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench, Snapdragon 875 SoC Tipped
  4. macOS Big Sur Causes Apple Apps to Bypass Firewalls, VPNs; Bricks Some Older MacBook Pro Models: Reports
  5. Vodafone Reports Jump in Broadband Services, Fall in Roaming in COVID-19 Pandemic
  6. Zoom Meetings Linked to Negative Self Image, Increase in Plastic Surgery Demand: Study
  7. OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix Update in India, Includes Optimisations, Improvements
  8. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Launch Tipped for November 24
  9. Tata Sky Binge+, HD Set-Top Boxes Price Discounted Up to Rs. 400 Online
  10. Google Camera Update Brings Cinematic Pan, Audio Zoom to Older Pixel Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com