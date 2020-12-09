Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro Battery Capacities, Back Panel Design Tipped; May Offer 55W Fast Charging

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro Battery Capacities, Back Panel Design Tipped; May Offer 55W Fast Charging

With 55W fast charging speeds, the Mi 11 series is reported to power up from zero to 100 percent in 35 minutes.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 December 2020 19:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro Battery Capacities, Back Panel Design Tipped; May Offer 55W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

Mi 11 series is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Pro is expected to have a 4,970mAh battery
  • Mi 11 is tipped to have a triple rear camera setup
  • Mi 11 Pro may have a unique quad camera module at the back

Xiaomi's Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro smartphones have been spotted on 3C certification site, hinting at 55W fast charging support. Xiaomi's upcoming flagship series Mi 11 has been confirmed to launch with the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC and it could be one of the first smartphones to arrive with the new processor. A new report suggests that the Mi 11 series may be available for purchase sometime this month, hinting at an imminent launch. The Mi 11 Pro protective cases have also leaked online, offering a glimpse into its design.

Tipster Digital Chat Station tweeted a screenshot of the 3C certification listings of smartphones. It shows that Mi 11 may feature a 2,390mAh battery whereas Mi 11 Pro may have a 2,485mAh battery. The tipster notes that the phones may have a dual -cell battery, that means the actual capacity may be at 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh, respectively. The typical capacity may be advertised as 5,000mAh. The tipster claims that the phones support 55W fast charging speeds, and that the Mi 11 series can charge up from zero to 100 percent in just 35 minutes.

Separately, Xiaomi model number M2011K2C, associated with Mi 11, has also reportedly been spotted on 3C, and it is listed to come with the MDY-12-EQ charger. This charger supports 55W fast charging speeds, lending weight to what Digital Chat Station unearthed as well. Apart from fast charging speeds, the 3C listing reveals little else. SeekDevice was the first to spot this 3C listing.

Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro phones' protective cases have also leaked on the web via AnTuTu. Mi 11 is seen sporting a triple camera setup whereas Mi 11 Pro may have a unique quad camera module at the back. Mi 11 seems to have a square module with two large sensors sitting one below the other and a third small sensor and the flash sitting parallel to them. Mi 11 Pro, on the other hand, has a rectangle-shaped module with three sensors sitting in one horizontal line, the third one appearing to be a periscope lens. The fourth sensor, along with the flash, sits below the three sensors.

Gizmochina reports that the Mi 11 flagship could go on sale sometime this month itself. This indicates that the launch event may not be too far, but Xiaomi has made no official announcements yet. The company, during the Snapdragon Tech Summit, did confirm that the Mi 11 series will be one of the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 11, Mi 11 Specifications, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Pro specifications, Xiaomi, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro Battery Capacities, Back Panel Design Tipped; May Offer 55W Fast Charging
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Reveals the Top Trends of 2020 With ‘Year in Search’
  2. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  3. Apple Launches New AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Priced at Rs. 59,900
  4. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  6. Netflix StreamFest Returns, Available Until Friday Morning
  7. Cyberpunk 2077: Things to Know Before You Buy
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
  9. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Have the Same Design as the Galaxy A51
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro Battery Capacities, Back Panel Design Tipped; May Offer 55W Fast Charging
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A72 May Come With Quad Rear Camera Setup Instead of Penta Camera Setup
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Allegedly Spotted on US FCC Website With Snapdragon 888
  5. Netflix Starts Testing New Kids Activity Report for Parents, Family Profile Setting: Report
  6. Spotify Users Can Now Customise Playlist Covers on Mobile App; May Soon Receive a ‘Trim Silence’ Feature for Podcasts
  7. Minecraft With RTX Ray Tracing Now Available for All Windows 10 Users
  8. Google ‘Year in Search 2020’: Indian Premier League, Coronavirus, and US Election Results Among Top Trends
  9. Apple’s Self-Driving Car Unit Handed Over to AI Chief Who Oversees Siri: Report
  10. Google Chrome Sync Will Soon Be Optional for Logins, Payments, Password Management on Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com