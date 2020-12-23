Xiaomi Mi 11 price details have been leaked on the Web. The leak suggests that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship could be priced significantly higher than the Mi 10 that was launched in China in February and debuted in India in May. The new details surfaced just after a teaser video, purportedly showing a brief look of the Mi 11, emerged online. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is set to launch in the Chinese market next week. It is likely to be accompanied with the Mi 11 Pro that could be even more expensive.

Xiaomi Mi 11 price (expected)

The pricing of the Xiaomi Mi 11 has surfaced on Weibo, as spotted by smartphone-focussed blog The Phone Talks. The phone is said to carry a price tag of CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB model could be available at CNY 4,800 (roughly Rs. 54,000) and the top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at CNY 5,200 (roughly Rs. 58,600). In contrast, the Mi 10 was launched at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the same 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and went up to CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,000). This shows an over 12.5 percent increase between the generations.

We, of course, can't take the rumoured pricing details as confirmed yet, as there has been no official word so far on the matter.

Earlier this month, a separate post on Weibo suggested that the Mi 11 could be priced between CNY 3,999 and 4,999. The Mi 11 Pro was, on the other hand, said to be available between CNY 5,299 and 5,499.

The Mi 10 was launched in India at Rs. 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant, while its Rs. 256GB storage option debuted at Rs. 54,999.

Xiaomi is hosting the Mi 11 launch in China on December 28. In the meantime, you can expect new rumours surfacing online.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.