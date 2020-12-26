Technology News
Mi 11 to Not Bundle Charger Inside Box, CEO Lei Jun Confirms

Xiaomi will follow Apple in not bundling a charger with its flagship smartphone series. Samsung might follow suit.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 December 2020 18:26 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lei Jun

Mi 11 is said to have an advanced display technology with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Highlights
  • Mi 11 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Mi 11 is said to have a 108-megapixel primary camera

Mi 11 is all set to launch on Monday, December 28 and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has now confirmed that the flagship phone's retail box will not bundle a charger inside. Jun says that this move has been adopted to reach its environmental goals. While reducing the carbon footprint is a wise goal to have, users who don't have an old charger at home will have to buy a new charger separately at an additional cost. Xiaomi has mimicked Apple's strategies with this move after the latter shipped its iPhone 12 series phones without earphones and charger. Samsung is also expected to not ship a charger with its upcoming Galaxy S21 series smartphones.

Jun took to Weibo to confirm that the upcoming Mi 11 flagship will not bundle a charger inside. He added that the charger has been left out to protect the environment. Jun also contemplated on whether there is a solution that better meets industry practices and environment protection. The executive shared a photo of the retail box that has a thin minimalistic design with the numbers ‘11' written in front.

The Mi 11 past leaks suggest a triple camera setup at the back with a 108-megapixel main sensor. The phone is said to come in four colour finishes and is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Leaks also indicate that the phone may pack 12GB of RAM and run on Android 11-based MIUI 12. Also, the flagship could include a QHD+ resolution along with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi has already confirmed an advanced display technology on the Mi 11 along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The pricing of the Xiaomi Mi 11 is reported to begin at CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB model could be priced at CNY 4,800 (roughly Rs. 54,000), and the top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at CNY 5,200 (roughly Rs. 58,600).

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
