Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite are reportedly coming to India and its RAM, storage, and colour options have been leaked. Mi 11 was launched in China last month, and Mi brand's marketing lead Sumit Sonal has confirmed that the phone will launch in India as well. Mi 11 Lite has been in the rumour mill for a while now, and it is expected to launch in China sometime in March. Mi 11 is tipped to come with 8GB RAM, while Mi 11 Lite is expected to offer 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

91Mobiles collaborated with tipster Ishan Agarwal to share information about Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite India models. Mi 11 is reported to come in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The slightly toned-down Mi 11 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to come in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models.

Mi 11 is tipped to come in Gray and Blue colour options whereas Mi 11 Lite may come in Pink, Black, and Blue colour choices. The report does not offer any details on the India launch timeline.

Sonal told Indian Express that the Mi 11 India launch is on the cards but Xiaomi is still in the process of finalising the exact SKUs it wants to make available in the country. Sonal noted that the entire lineup should be finalised by the end of January, but details regarding a probable launch timeline was not revealed.

As for Mi 11 Lite, it is reported to launch sometime in March. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 732 SoC and may sport a triple rear camera setup. It may have a full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. There's expected to be 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on board. The triple rear camera setup on Mi 11 Lite may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

