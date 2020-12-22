Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date is out. The next-generation Mi flagship is launching on Monday, December 28, Xiaomi revealed through a post on Weibo on Tuesday. The Mi 11 is already confirmed to be amongst the first few models to come with the recently debuted Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The rumour mill has also suggested some of the key features of the new Mi-series phone. Additionally, the Mi 11 has just purportedly surfaced on Geekbench. Going by Xiaomi's records, the Mi 11 is likely to come alongside the Mi 11 Pro. Both phones may feature similar design aesthetics, including a curved display and a glass back.

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch details

As per the official Weibo post, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be launched in China at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST) on December 28. The company has not yet confirmed whether the Mi 11 Pro will also debut alongside the regular Mi 11. The global debut of the Mi 11 is also yet to be announced. However, considering the early arrival of the Mi 11 in China over the Mi 10 series, the new smartphone is likely to launch in global markets sometime in early 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch is set for next week

Photo Credit: Weibo

To give some perspective, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro debuted in China in February and reached global markets in March. The Mi 10 was launched in India in May.

Xiaomi Mi 11 price (expected)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 price is likely to be announced at the time of its launch next week. However, a recent report claimed that the phone could be priced between CNY 3,999 and 4,499 (roughly Rs. 45,100 and 50,700). That report also suggested that the Mi 11 Pro could carry a price tag between CNY 5,299 and 5,499 (roughly Rs. 60,000 and 62,000).

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications (expected)

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 earlier this month, CEO Lei Jun announced the Xiaomi Mi 11 as the company's first phone to come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Other details about the new phone are yet to be revealed officially. Nevertheless, the rumour mill has already suggested some of its specifications. The phone is said to have a 6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also rumoured to come with triple rear cameras, with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Benchmark site Geekbench has also been spotted carrying a fresh listing with a model number Xiaomi M2011K2C. This was previously associated with the rumoured Redmi K40, though it has been linked with the Mi 11 for some time. The listing shows that the phone runs on Android 11 and comes with 12GB of RAM.

Details about the SoC aren't clear in the listing as the phone is seen to have an ARM Venus chipset. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter speculated that it is the Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with Adreno 660 GPU.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is also likely to retain the hole-punch display design of the Mi 10 series. You can also expect a curved display and thin bezels, as suggested by a purported screen protector leaked earlier this week.

Xiaomi is rumoured to offer a 2,390mAh battery along with 55W charging support on the Mi 11. The phone is also likely to come bundled with a fast charging-supported charger.

