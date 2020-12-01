Xiaomi Mi 11 has been officially announced during a virtual keynote taking place at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. The new Mi-series flagship will be amongst the first phones to come with the newly unveiled Snapdragon 888 SoC, Xiaomi Co-Founder and CEO Lei Jun revealed. Mi 11 specifications are yet to be revealed officially. However, the rumour mill has suggested that the new smartphone would come with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and at least 6GB of RAM. The Mi 11 is expected to debut alongside the Mi 11 Pro in January.

The Mi 11 will come as the successor to the Mi 10 that was announced at last year's Snapdragon Tech Summit and was launched in January. The new smartphone is touted to debut very soon as a “cutting-edge” product by Xiaomi.

"I'm very happy to tell you that the next-generation Xiaomi premium 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 888 will be launched very soon,” said Jun at the keynote. “This is a cutting-edge product full of numerous top-notch features.”

Jun did not provide any further details about the Mi 11 during the Qualcomm keynote. However, recent reports suggest that the new Mi phone would come with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. A Geekbench listing carrying a model number M2012K11C also suggested that the Mi 11 could come with at least 6GB of RAM and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The Mi 11 is likely to come alongside the Mi 11 Pro that is rumoured to have a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Both Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are expected to debut in January and come with MIUI 12. The Mi 11 Pro in the series is also likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Aside from the Mi 11, the Snapdragon 888 SoC is expected to power a range of Android flagship smartphones in 2021. Companies including Asus, Black Shark, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Motorola, Nubia, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo have announced their support for the new chipset.

The Snapdragon 888 SoC comes as the successor to last year's Snapdragon 865. It comes with the Snapdragon X60 5G modem and includes a sixth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine. The chipset was previously rumoured as the Snapdragon 875.

