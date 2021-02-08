Xiaomi Mi 11 global launch is set to take place today, and the event will be livestreamed online. The flagship Xiaomi phone will debut alongside MIUI 12.5. The Mi 11 was launched in China late last year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone carries a 2K display and triple rear cameras. Xiaomi has also provided curved edges on all four sides of the Mi 11 — as well as a gradient colour — giving it a distinct look and feel compared the Mi 10. The Mi 11 also features a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 11 global launch livestream, timings

The global launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be streamed live through Xiaomi's social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. It will take place at 1pm CET (5:30pm IST). Moreover, you can watch the event live through the video embedded below.

Apart from the Mi 11, Xiaomi is launching the global version of MIUI 12.5 at today's event. The custom skin was launched in China in December.

Xiaomi Mi 11 price in Europe (expected)

Xiaomi Mi 11 price in Europe will start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 70,100) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 78,900), according to a recent report by 91Mobiles. Xiaomi is, however, yet to reveal the pricing of the Mi 11 in the European market officially.

The Mi 11 was launched in China at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,200) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while its 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,600) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option is at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,100).

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 and features a 6.81-inch 2K AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses the 108-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided a 4,600mAh battery on the Mi 11 that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

