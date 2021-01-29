Xiaomi Mi 11 global launch is set for February 8, according to invites sent out by Xiaomi to some media outlets. The launch notably comes alongside the global debut of MIUI 12.5 that was announced recently. The Mi 11 was launched as the successor to the Mi 10 in China late last month. The smartphone also arrived as the first model to come with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that was unveiled in December. Alongside the Mi 11, Xiaomi is rumoured to have the Mi 11 Pro in the works that could receive its official announcement during the global launch event.

Xiaomi has sent out invites for the launch event that will take place at 1pm CET (5:30pm IST) on February 8, reports TechRadar. The invite is said to have a link to Xiaomi's blog, though the company hasn't yet made any announcements around the launch in the public domain.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi for clarity on the launch and will update this story when the company responds.

The Mi 11 global launch is expected to happen alongside the MIUI 12.5 announcement that will be streamed through Facebook on February 8. Xiaomi is also likely to unveil the Mi 11 Pro at the event.

Xiaomi Mi 11 price

Xiaomi Mi 11 price in global markets is yet to be revealed. However, the smartphone was launched in China at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Mi 11 also comes in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,700), while its top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,200).

The global variant of the Mi 11 is expected to have at least two variants with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options and 8GB RAM as standard.

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 11 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 and features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 8GB or 12GB RAM. In terms of optics, the Mi 11 has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Xiaomi has provided up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Mi 11. The phone also packs a 4,600mAh battery with Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

