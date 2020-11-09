Technology News
Xiaomi Mi 11 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 875 SoC, Tipped to Feature 48-Megapixel Ultra-Wide Camera

Xiaomi has not shared any information about the Mi 11 series yet.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 November 2020 13:19 IST
Mi 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • Mi 11 may be the next flagship from Xiaomi
  • The phone is said to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 875 SoC
  • Mi 11 or Mi 11 Pro may come with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera

Xiaomi Mi 11 was reportedly recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 875 SoC and has now been tipped to feature a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Geekbench listing comes with model number M2012K11C and hints at some of the specifications that can be expected from the rumoured phone. The details about the camera were shared by a known tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, however, the post does not mention a name for the phone, and it could have been a different device from the company.

The Geekbench listing from last week for a Xiaomi phone with model number M2012K11C, believed to be the Mi 11, hints at the presence of the yet to be announced Snapdragon 875 SoC. While the listing itself does not mention the name of the processor, a report by DealandTech mentions that the source code for the listing states the ‘Adreno 660' GPU, which is rumoured to be present in the Snapdragon 875 SoC. The listing also shows 6GB of RAM and Android 11, along with a single core-score of 1,105 and a multi-core score of 3,512.

Coming to the post by known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, it states that the first of two smartphones that will come with the Snapdragon 875 SoC will feature a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor with a 0.8μm pixel size. The tipster adds that there will be a big upgrade in image stabilisation as well. While the post does not reveal a name, the phone in question is believed to be the Mi 11 or the Mi 11 Pro.

Xiaomi has not shared details about the Mi 11 series yet, but since the Mi 10 series was among the first to bring the Snapdragon 865 SoC to market, the same can be expected with the Mi 11 series and the Snapdragon 875 SoC. Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 875 on December 1.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 11, GeekBench, Snapdragon 875 SoC, Qualcomm
