Xiaomi Mi 11 DxOMark camera review is out and its overall scores are identical to the Google Pixel 5, Exynos-based Samsung Galaxy Note 20, as well as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. The Xiaomi smartphone's camera has been lauded for category-best texture and low noise performance. The Mi 11 flaunts the triple rear camera setup that houses the 108-megapixel primary sensor. The main camera is complemented by a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

As per the smartphone camera rankings by DxOMark, the Mi 11 has got 120 overall points in camera performance. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Exynos), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Exynos) and Google Pixel 5 have scored the same number of points as the Mi 11. iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G had scored 119 points and 118 points respectively. Huawei Mate 30 Pro as well as Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Exynos) have scored 121 points, and they are placed above the Mi 11 in the list. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 DxOMark camera scores are identical with a total score of 122.

As per the Mi 11 camera review, the smartphone's colour performance is good. It captures highly detailed images, with the phone earning a new high score in the texture category, as per the DXOMark review. Furthermore, the review states that the smartphone from Xiaomi also has a respectable noise score as luminance noise does rise to objectionable levels in very low light. The reviewer delivers fairly good ultra-wide camera performance.

When it comes to losing points, the Mi 11 from Xiaomi gets low marks in zoom performance. It is to be mentioned that the smartphone does not have a dedicated telephoto camera, and “the high native resolution of the sensor isn't enough” to deliver good quality images. Overall, the Mi 11 scores 127 points in the photo category, 59 points in zoom, and 107 points in the video category. Mi 11 series will be launching in India on April 23, and it is expected that the company may launch the vanilla Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11i alongside the Mi 11 Ultra.

