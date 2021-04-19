Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Scores Same as Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 5: DxOMark

Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Scores Same as Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 5: DxOMark

Xiaomi Mi 11 scores 127 points in the photo category, 59 points in zoom, and 107 points in the video category.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 April 2021 19:05 IST
Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Scores Same as Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 5: DxOMark

Photo Credit: DXOMark

Mi 11 has category-best texture and low noise performance

Highlights
  • Mi 11 comes with a triple rear camera setup
  • It has 108-megapixel primary camera sensor
  • Mi 11 has low points in zoom performance

Xiaomi Mi 11 DxOMark camera review is out and its overall scores are identical to the Google Pixel 5, Exynos-based Samsung Galaxy Note 20, as well as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. The Xiaomi smartphone's camera has been lauded for category-best texture and low noise performance. The Mi 11 flaunts the triple rear camera setup that houses the 108-megapixel primary sensor. The main camera is complemented by a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

As per the smartphone camera rankings by DxOMark, the Mi 11 has got 120 overall points in camera performance. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Exynos), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Exynos) and Google Pixel 5 have scored the same number of points as the Mi 11. iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G had scored 119 points and 118 points respectively. Huawei Mate 30 Pro as well as Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Exynos) have scored 121 points, and they are placed above the Mi 11 in the list. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 DxOMark camera scores are identical with a total score of 122.

As per the Mi 11 camera review, the smartphone's colour performance is good. It captures highly detailed images, with the phone earning a new high score in the texture category, as per the DXOMark review. Furthermore, the review states that the smartphone from Xiaomi also has a respectable noise score as luminance noise does rise to objectionable levels in very low light. The reviewer delivers fairly good ultra-wide camera performance.

When it comes to losing points, the Mi 11 from Xiaomi gets low marks in zoom performance. It is to be mentioned that the smartphone does not have a dedicated telephoto camera, and “the high native resolution of the sensor isn't enough” to deliver good quality images. Overall, the Mi 11 scores 127 points in the photo category, 59 points in zoom, and 107 points in the video category. Mi 11 series will be launching in India on April 23, and it is expected that the company may launch the vanilla Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11i alongside the Mi 11 Ultra.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 11, DxOMark, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
How to Switch From Jio Prepaid to Postpaid

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Scores Same as Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 5: DxOMark
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  2. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  3. Realme Q3 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 22 Launch
  4. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  5. Oppo A54 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  7. Acer Predator Helios 300 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  8. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  9. Here’s What to Expect at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
  10. Poco M2 Reloaded to Launch in India on April 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Shang-Chi Trailer Introduces Marvel’s First Asian Superhero
  2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Scores Same as Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 5: DxOMark
  3. Google Chrome 90 New Feature to Allow Creating Links to Specific Sections of Webpage
  4. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  5. Elon Musk's Photo From When He Was 17 Shows the Tech CEO's Quirky Side Started Young
  6. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Says Two Outdated Software Bugs Addressed After CERT-in Warns User Data at Risk
  8. Poco M2 Reloaded India Launch Set on April 21, Will Retail on Flipkart
  9. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  10. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Discovered in New Mexico Gets a New Name
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com