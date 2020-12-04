Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi 11 Concept Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Curved Display

Xiaomi Mi 11 may be launched towards the end of December.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 December 2020 17:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi 11 Concept Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Curved Display

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

Xiaomi Mi 11 concept render suggests what all we could get on the next-generation Mi phone

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 concept render has been posted on Twitter
  • The render is based on recent leaks
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 may come along with Mi 11 Pro soon

Xiaomi Mi 11 concept render has surfaced on the Web to suggest the design of the company's next-generation flagship. The render shows both front and back of the Mi-series smartphone. Earlier this week, Xiaomi Co-Founder and CEO Lei Jun confirmed the existence of the Mi 11 by highlighting at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 that the phone would be amongst the first ones to come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Mi 11 is likely to come along with the Mi 11 Pro.

Concept designer Ben Geskin tweeted the Xiaomi Mi 11 render, based on recent leaks. It suggests triple rear cameras along with an LED flash and a curved display — with curvature visible on all sides.

The Mi 11 render also shows a hole-punch display design, with a single selfie camera at the front.

Some live images purportedly related to the Mi 11 surfaced on Weibo earlier this week. Those images showed off a design similar to Geskin's render. One of the leaked images also suggested an infrared (IR) blaster on the new Mi smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications (expected)

Xiaomi Mi 11 is in the works and will come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, as confirmed by Lei Jun. Apart from the chipset, the phone is rumoured to have a QHD+ display as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. Other specifications of the Mi 11 will include at least 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, 20-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,780mAh battery with 50W wired and 30W wireless charging, as per some recent details posted on Weibo.

Alongside the Mi 11, Xiaomi may have Mi 11 Pro in the works. The latter, however, isn't likely to have any big design changes over the former — especially if we look at Xiaomi's historical record of bringing its new Mi-series flagship pairs with an almost identical design.

Some earlier reports suggested a January launch for the Mi 11. However, a tipster recently claimed that the launch could take place towards the end of December. Xiaomi hasn't yet provided any details about the launch.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications, Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11, Xiaomi, Mi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Reno 5 5G Series Pricing, Specifications, Models Leaked Ahead of December 10 Launch

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11 Concept Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Curved Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Users May Lose Access Upon Not Accepting New Terms of Service
  2. Google’s Co-Head of Ethical AI Timnit Gebru Says She Was Fired for Email
  3. Chinese Scientists Claim Breakthrough in Quantum Computing Race
  4. Redmi 9 Power Tipped to Launch in India on December 15
  5. Realme X50 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update
  6. Poco Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, More
  7. Motorola Capri, Capri Plus Budget-Friendly Phones May Launch in Q1 2021
  8. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  9. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 8GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory 'Not Closing' After Telescope Collapse
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 2 Confirmed to Launch in India on December 17; GTS 2, GTS 2 mini to Follow
  2. Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro Getting November Android Patch Update, Realme 7 Pro Updated as Well
  3. iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases, Subscriptions
  4. Google Maps to Get New ‘Go’ Tab for Quick Access to Frequent Destinations
  5. YouTube to Warn Users Before Posting Offensive Comments, Rolls Out Features to Support Diverse Communities
  6. Xiaomi Mi 11 Concept Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Curved Display
  7. Oppo Reno 5 5G Series Pricing, Specifications, Models Leaked Ahead of December 10 Launch
  8. YouTube Music Starts Rolling Out ‘My 2020 Year in Review’ Playlists
  9. WhatsApp Video, Voice Call Buttons Tipped to Be in Testing on Desktop App
  10. China Claims Quantum Supremacy With Computer 10 Billion Times Faster Than Google's Prototype
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com