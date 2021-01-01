Xiaomi Mi 11 reportedly sold 350,000 units in just five minutes after it went on sale in China today, January 1. The smartphone was launched in the country on December 28. Xiaomi's latest flagship is also the first smartphone to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that was unveiled last month. The phone features a display made of E4 light emitting material and claims to offer a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

Citing Zeng Xuezhong, Vice President of Xiaomi Group and President of Smartphone Department, a report by IThome says that 350,000 units of Xiaomi Mi 11 were sold in five minutes after it went on sale in China at 12.00am local time today, January 1 (10:30pm IST, December 31). It also says that the Xiaomi Mi 11 omni-channel sales exceeded CNY 1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,677 crores) in those 5 minutes. Another report by MyDrivers says that within the first seven hours of the sale, 854,000 units of the Xiaomi Mi 11 have been ordered.

Xiaomi Mi 11 price, availability details

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 at a price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,300). The top-variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 52,800). The phone comes in Horizon Blue, Frost White, and Midnight Gray colours. There is also a vegan leather version in Lilac Purple and Honey Beige shades.

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi 11 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 and features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi claims that the Mi 11 has already achieved the A+ rating from screen analysis firm DisplayMate. Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photography, the Xiaomi Mi 11 features a triple rear camera setup that houses the 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor that is said to double up as a heart rate monitor. The Xiaomi Mi 11 packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.

