Mi 10T Series Set to Launch on September 30 Through Virtual Event: All You Need to Know

Mi 10T series will come with 5G support and the Mi 10T 5G, as well as the Mi 10T Pro 5G, are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 September 2020 13:05 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

Mi 10T series launch event will start at 2pm GMT (7:30pm IST)

Highlights
  • Mi 10T series is said to include Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G, Mi 10T Lite 5G
  • Mi 10T 5G is said to come with a quad rear camera setup
  • Xiaomi has not revealed details about the Mi 10T series of smartphones

Mi 10T series of smartphones will be launched on September 30 through a virtual event, Xiaomi announced through a tweet. The Mi 10T series has been in the news for the past several weeks and now finally, the leaks and rumours will be laid to rest next week. The series is said to include the Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G, and Mi 10T Lite 5G. However, Xiaomi has not confirmed the lineup. Mi 10T series will be the follow up to the Mi 10 phones that launched in February this year.

Mi 10T series launch: Livestream, expected price

Mi 10T series, as per the company's tweet, will be launched on September 30 through a virtual event that will start at 2pm GMT (7:30pm IST). It will be livestreamed on the company's social media handles including Twitter and Facebook, as well as on YouTube and the official website.

Xiaomi has not shared pricing for the Mi 10T series, however, the Mi 10T 5G is rumoured to be priced at EUR 550 (roughly Rs. 47,700) and the Mi 10T Pro 5G may be priced at between EUR 640 (roughly Rs. 55,500) and EUR 680 (roughly Rs. 59,000). According to a report by GSMArena, the Mi 10T Lite 5G is said to be priced under EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 25,800).

Mi 10T 5G specifications (expected)

Last week, the specifications of the Mi 10T 5G and the Mi 10T Pro 5G were allegedly leaked. The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch IPS display with 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and 6GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the phone is said to feature a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 20-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and an 8-megapixel camera. Details about the fourth sensor are currently unknown. On the front, The Mi 10T 5G may come with a 20-megapixel shooter.

Mi 10T Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The Pro variant is expected to carry the same specifications as the non-Pro model with differences in the configurations and rear camera setup. The phone is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. It may carry a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. In terms of cameras, the quad rear camera setup is said to include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel shooter.

Mi 10T Lite 5G specifications (expected)

The Mi 10T Lite 5G, a successor to the Mi 10 Lite, is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series SoC that has 5G support. The report by GSMArena mentions that this might be the new Snapdragon 750G processor. While Xiaomi has not confirmed the SoC, earlier this month, it did tease a phone with "brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series 5G Mobile Platform" that will offer "Amazing value for money." That doesn't necessarily confirm things, but it seems like a hint towards what to expect.

Other specifications of this variant in the Mi 10T series are currently unknown. All three variants in the Mi 10T series will most likely run on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Xiaoimi, Mi 10T series, Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G, Mi 10T Lite 5G, Mi 10T 5G Specifications, Mi 10T Pro 5G specifications, Mi 10T Lite 5G specifications
