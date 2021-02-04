Technology News
Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Receiving Their Android 11 Update in India: Reports

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro update comes with January 2021 Android security patch.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 February 2021 13:05 IST
Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro were launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 10

Highlights
  • Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Both phones have a 6.67-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro come with a 5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphones are getting Android 11 update in India, as per reports. Both the Xiaomi smartphones were launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The Android 11 update comes along with January 2021 Android security patch. Both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and come with a triple rear camera setup. The phones also feature displays with high refresh rate and come with up to 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB storage.

As seen in user reports on Twitter and as spotted by XDA Developers, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are receiving their MIUI 12.1.1.1 Android 11-based update in India, with build number 12.1.1.0 RJDINXM and weighing 2.8GB. Apart from Android 11, the over-the-air (OTA) update brings the January 2021 Android security patch to increase the system security. The report adds the update is currently in beta stable form, which is Xiaomi-speak for a soak test of the stable update with a limited number of users before a final rollout.

Both the phones by Xiaomi were launched with MIUI 12 on top of Android 10.

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro specifications

Both smartphones are similar to each other with the major difference being the camera setup. The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phones have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood, and up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB storage.

While the Mi 10T is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the triple rear camera setup on the Mi 10T Pro includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Both have a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor on both models.

The Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging on both phones.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 144Hz refresh rate display
  • Very good performance
  • Quick face recognition
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Lacks wireless charging, IP rating
  • Gets warm easily
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10T, Mi 10T specifications, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T Pro specifications, Xiaomi, Mi
Sourabh Kulesh
Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Receiving Their Android 11 Update in India: Reports
