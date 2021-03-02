Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India has been slashed by Rs. 3,000. The price cut is applicable to both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants of the Xiaomi phone that was launched in October last year as an upgrade to the Mi 10. The Mi 10T comes with a 144Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It also features triple rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Mi 10T also includes 33W fast charging support and comes in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is now available at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, down from Rs. 35,999. Similarly, the price of its 8GB RAM option has been dropped to Rs. 34,999 from Rs. 37,999. The updated price reflects on the Mi.com site and is also applicable on Amazon. Offline retailers have also started selling both variants of the Mi 10T with the revised pricing.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi for clarity on whether the updated price applies on a permanent basis, and we will update this story when we hear back.

Xiaomi Mi 10T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10T runs on Android 10 (upgradable to Android 11) with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that houses the 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The Xiaomi handset also comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the Mi 10T has 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage as standard. The phone comes with 5G support, as well as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Mi 10T comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone weighs 216 grams.

