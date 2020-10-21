Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Makes a Commitment to Reduce Plastic, but Not Quite Like Apple

Xiaomi's new Mi 10T Lite will be shipping in a new packaging that uses less plastic.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 21 October 2020 12:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Makes a Commitment to Reduce Plastic, but Not Quite Like Apple

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Mi 10T Lite with be shipping with a charger, a USB Type-C cable, and a transparent back cover

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has pledged to reduce the use of plastic by 60 percent
  • It made the announcement on Twitter with a picture of the Mi 10T Lite
  • But unlike Apple, Xiaomi will continue to ship the charger along

Following in the footsteps of Apple, but not quite, Xiaomi has also pledged to reduce the use of plastic in the packaging of its devices. The difference being that Xiaomi is only talking about tinkering with the box, and not its contents. It apparently starts with the Mi 10T Lite, which will come in a packaging that uses 60 percent less plastic, Xiaomi has said. But unlike Apple that plans to discontinue the bundling of its humble 5W charger and won't be shipping any AC adapter or earphones with its devices anymore, Xiaomi will be shipping its new phones with all "essentials".

Xiaomi made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday and shared a picture of the new Mi 10T Lite, which was launched globally along with its more expensive iterations, the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro, on September 30. There's no word on when the Mi 10T Lite becomes available in India, but the latter two have been launched in India.

The picture of the Mi 10T Lite — or the spread laid out for the cameras — feels more like a dig at Apple than a proof of Xiaomi's commitment to reducing the use of plastic. Xiaomi will be shipping the new phone with a charger, a USB Type-C cable, and a transparent back cover. The 60 percent that it claims to be reducing — starting with Europe — seems like the layering of plastic coverings on the box, and not its contents.

The new Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro were launched in India on October 15 starting at Rs. 35,999 and Rs 39,999. They are available in two colours, Cosmic Blue and Lunar Silver, and will start shipping here from November 3. But should you choose to side with Apple in this debate and prefer the new iPhone 12 series instead, pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro begin on October 23 with their availability starting October 21, and the iPhone 12 mini and the 12 Pro Max can be pre-ordered starting November 6 with their availability from November 13.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G

Display (Primary) 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 10T Lite, Apple, Xiaomi packaging
Microsoft Partners With Elon Musk's SpaceX to Target Space Customers
Amazfit Pop With 9-Day Battery Life, 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, Over 60 Professional Sports Modes Launched

Related Stories

Xiaomi Makes a Commitment to Reduce Plastic, but Not Quite Like Apple
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix to Offer Free Service for a Weekend, Starting in India
  2. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  4. Oppo A33 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  6. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India
  7. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  8. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  9. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Moderators Pressured to Return to Hyderabad Office Despite COVID-19 Concerns: Report
  2. Vivo Y70, Vivo Y11s Launched as Toned-Down Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon, Flipkart, Other E-commerce Firms Rake in Over Rs. 35,400 Crores During Online Festive Sales: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Battery Size Leaked via 3C Listing, Display Details Tipped as Well
  5. DJI Pocket 2 With Upgraded Camera and Four Microphones Launched
  6. Snapchat Announces First-of-Its Kind Content Tie-Up with NDTV
  7. Lenovo Yoga 13s Series, Lenovo Yoga 14s, Lenovo Yoga 14c Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Processors Launched
  8. Fortnite’s Annual Halloween Event Begins, J Balvin In-Game Concert on October 31
  9. Huawei Y7a With Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 710A SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. iPhone 12 Pro Max Battery Capacity Listed on TENAA Listing, Is Less Than iPhone 11 Pro Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com