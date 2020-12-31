Technology News
loading

Mi 10i Amazon India Availability Confirmed, Snapdragon 750G SoC Teased

Mi 10i is also confirmed to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor on board.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 December 2020 18:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 10i Amazon India Availability Confirmed, Snapdragon 750G SoC Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Mi 10i is teased to have a quad camera setup at the back

Highlights
  • Mi 10i rumoured to be rebranded model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  • Mi 10i is expected to pack up to 8GB of RAM options
  • The phone is all set to launch on January 5

Mi 10i is all set to launch on January 5. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain confirmed earlier in the day that the phone will have a ‘brand new sensor' and now Amazon India has published a dedicated landing page counting down to the big unveil. The landing page teases that the Mi 10i will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC that was first introduced in September this year. This lends even more weight to the rumour that the Mi 10i is nothing but a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that was launched in China late last month.

Amazon India's landing page reveals key specifications of the Mi 10i ahead of the launch on January 5, and also confirms availability on the e-commerce site. The page confirms that the Mi 10i will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. This Qualcomm SoC is an octa-core processor with eight Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz and is based on 8nm architecture. It is the latest entrant in the Snapdragon 7 series of mobile processors launched in September this year. The SoC comes with 5G support for Sub-6 and mmWave, SA and NSA, and global 5G banding.

The processor is identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G China model, lending more weight to the possibility that the Mi 10i may be just a rebranded model for the Indian market. However, Jain has confirmed that the ‘I' in Mi 10i stands for India, and this phone comes with customisations made for the Indian audience. It will have a brand new sensor as well. The phone is teased to have a primary sensor with 108-megapixel resolution.

Teasers also confirm that the Mi 10i may have a quad camera setup at the back. Apart from this, the Amazon landing page also teases high refresh rate on the Mi 10i and unique colour options. Past leaks suggest the Mi 10i is smartphone is speculated to come in Blue, Black, and Gradient Orange/ Blue colour options. It is also expected to be offered in two different variants, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB of onboard storage as standard.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10i Specifications, Mi 10i, Xiaomi, Mi, Xiaomi Mi 10i
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Asus ROG 3, Asus ZenFone 7 Series Smartphone Users Unable to Play HD Videos on Netflix

Related Stories

Mi 10i Amazon India Availability Confirmed, Snapdragon 750G SoC Teased
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Set to Launch Computer Science Education Programme in India
  2. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Two Plans Revised
  3. Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone
  4. Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched
  5. Mi 10i Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5
  6. Listen to Google’s Terrible New Year Song With Google Assistant
  7. Google Photos Is Rolling Out a 2020 Year in Review: Report
  8. BenQ Launches New Entertainment Monitors With Eye-Care Features in India
  9. 20 Most Popular Smartphones of 2020 According to You, Our Readers
  10. The Family Man Season 2 Teaser Poster Out, Hints at February 12 Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Pro Reference Spotted in Updated MIUI Gallery App: Report
  2. Huawei P50 Pro Render Surfaces Online; Tips Single Selfie Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  3. Mi 10i Amazon India Availability Confirmed, Snapdragon 750G SoC Teased
  4. Asus ROG 3, Asus ZenFone 7 Series Smartphone Users Unable to Play HD Videos on Netflix
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, Could Launch Soon
  6. Oppo Reno 5 With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Teaser Video Recalls Evolution of Lineup, Launch Details Surface
  8. Apple AirPods Max Users Reportedly Facing Noise Cancellation-Toggle Issue: How to Fix It
  9. Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone; Alleged Redmi K40 Live Images Surface
  10. iQoo 7 to Feature 120W Fast Charging Support, Company Reveals Ahead of January 11 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com