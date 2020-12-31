Mi 10i Amazon India Availability Confirmed, Snapdragon 750G SoC Teased

Mi 10i is all set to launch on January 5. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain confirmed earlier in the day that the phone will have a ‘brand new sensor' and now Amazon India has published a dedicated landing page counting down to the big unveil. The landing page teases that the Mi 10i will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC that was first introduced in September this year. This lends even more weight to the rumour that the Mi 10i is nothing but a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that was launched in China late last month.

Amazon India's landing page reveals key specifications of the Mi 10i ahead of the launch on January 5, and also confirms availability on the e-commerce site. The page confirms that the Mi 10i will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. This Qualcomm SoC is an octa-core processor with eight Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz and is based on 8nm architecture. It is the latest entrant in the Snapdragon 7 series of mobile processors launched in September this year. The SoC comes with 5G support for Sub-6 and mmWave, SA and NSA, and global 5G banding.

The processor is identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G China model, lending more weight to the possibility that the Mi 10i may be just a rebranded model for the Indian market. However, Jain has confirmed that the ‘I' in Mi 10i stands for India, and this phone comes with customisations made for the Indian audience. It will have a brand new sensor as well. The phone is teased to have a primary sensor with 108-megapixel resolution.

Teasers also confirm that the Mi 10i may have a quad camera setup at the back. Apart from this, the Amazon landing page also teases high refresh rate on the Mi 10i and unique colour options. Past leaks suggest the Mi 10i is smartphone is speculated to come in Blue, Black, and Gradient Orange/ Blue colour options. It is also expected to be offered in two different variants, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB of onboard storage as standard.

