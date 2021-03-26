Technology News
loading

Mi 10i Becomes India’s Top 5G Phone in Terms of Shipments, Xiaomi Claims

Mi 10i carries a starting price of Rs. 20,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 March 2021 18:59 IST
Mi 10i Becomes India’s Top 5G Phone in Terms of Shipments, Xiaomi Claims

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @XiaomiIndia

Mi 10i has become the number one 5G phone in India on the basis of its unit shipments in January

Highlights
  • Mi 10i success has been revealed by Xiaomi on Twitter
  • IDC confirmed Xiaomi’s claim about Mi 10i
  • Mi 10i is a rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that debuted in China earlier

Mi 10i has become the number one 5G phone in India in terms of shipments, Xiaomi revealed on Friday. The company cited IDC India Monthly Smartphone Tracker for its claim. The Mi 10i was launched in the Indian market in January as a watered-down variant of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Xiaomi touted that the Mi 10i was specifically customised keeping the Indian audience in mind. The phone features a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Mi 10i is essentially the rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that Xiaomi launched in China in November.

Xiaomi India's official Twitter account revealed that the Mi 10i emerged as the number one 5G phone in the country. IDC confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the smartphone's leadership position was based on its shipments recorded in January 2021. The market research firm, however, didn't provide any specific shipment numbers or details about the models that came second and third in terms of shipments.

Mi 10i price in India

The Mi 10i was launched with a starting price of Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It also comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options that are priced at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 23,999, respectively.

Mi 10i specifications

The Mi 10i comes with MIUI 12 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz adaptive sync refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also has the quad rear camera setup that houses the 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10i offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It is paired with an f/2.45 lens and is backed with software features such as Night Mode and AI Beautify.

The Mi 10i has up to 128GB of onboard storage. It also includes connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, you'll get a 4,820mAH battery along with 33W fast charging support.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good value for money
  • Very good battery life
  • Strong overall performance
  • 3.5mm audio socket, notification LED
  • Bad
  • Camera quality needs improvement
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10i price in India, Mi 10i specifications, Mi 10i, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Xiaomi, Mi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Rolls Out Holi-Themed Avatar Stickers to Celebrate Festival of Colours: How to Use

Related Stories

Mi 10i Becomes India’s Top 5G Phone in Terms of Shipments, Xiaomi Claims
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  2. Spotify Desktop App, Web Player Get New Design, Indian Users Get Synced Lyrics
  3. Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Auctioned: See It Here
  4. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Since 2018 Launch
  5. Xiaomi Said to Plan Electric Vehicle Production Using Great Wall’s Factory
  6. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  9. Qualcomm May Launch Nintendo Switch-Like Android Gaming Console: Report
  10. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra to Pack Silicon-Oxygen Anode Battery, Mi Mix Smartphone Launch Set for March 29
  2. Mi 10i Becomes India’s Top 5G Phone in Terms of Shipments, Xiaomi Claims
  3. Facebook Rolls Out Holi-Themed Avatar Stickers to Celebrate Festival of Colours: How to Use
  4. Snapchat Remix Feature Confirmed to Be in Testing, Will Rival TikTok Duets
  5. Halo Infinite Developers 343 Industries Destroyed a Piano to Record Game Sounds: See Video
  6. Oppo A74 4G Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Leaked Poster
  7. Amazfit T-Rex Pro With 18-Day Battery Life, Auto Workout Recognition Feature Launched in India
  8. Redmi K40 Series Gets A+ DisplayMate Rating Due to Uniformly Consistent Display Performance
  9. Boat Airdopes 621 TWS Earphones With Up to 150-Hour Battery, IPX7 Rating Launched in India
  10. Asus AiO V241 All-in-One Desktop PC With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Full-HD Display Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com