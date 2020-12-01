Xiaomi Mi 10i is expected to launch in India soon and it could be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The development has been shared by a known tipster on Twitter, along with an alleged Google Console listing that shows some of the specifications. Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China last month, alongside Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 4G. Xiaomi Mi 10i may feature a 6.67-inch display and is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

The alleged Google Console listing tweeted by tipster Mukul Sharma shows a phone named Xiaomi Mi 10i that is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, the same processor present in Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The listing also shows 6GB of RAM and the tipster adds that the phone will launch in India soon. While the listing does not show any more details about the rumoured Xiaomi Mi10i, the tipster states it will be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi Mi10i specifications (expected)

The Mi 10i by Xiaomi is expected to run on Android 10-powered MIUI 12. It may feature a 6.67-inch full-HD (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The tweet states it will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and come with 6GB RAM.

In terms of optics, Mi 10i may have a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone could come with a 16-megapixel camera at the front, housed in the central hole-punch cutout.

Mi 10i is expected to be backed by a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Connectivity options may include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

It has also been recently reported that Redmi Note 9 4G that launched in China last month is a slightly tweaked version of Poco M3, and it may come to India as Redmi 9 Power.

