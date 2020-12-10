Technology News
Xiaomi Mi 10i Purportedly Surfaces on Geekbench With 8GB of RAM

Xiaomi Mi 10i listing on Geekbench carries model number M2007J17I.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 December 2020 12:37 IST
Xiaomi Mi 10i Purportedly Surfaces on Geekbench With 8GB of RAM

Xiaomi may launch Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G as Mi 10i in India

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi 10i is codenamed ‘gauguininpro'
  • The phone is speculated to come with a Snapdragon 750G SoC
  • Xiaomi Mi 10i model number details already available on a Google site

Xiaomi Mi 10i has purportedly surfaced on benchmarking website Geekbench. The online listing shows that the phone carries 8GB of RAM. The new development comes days after a tipster suggested the imminent launch of Mi 10i in India. The new Mi-series phone is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that debuted in China last month. Mi 10i could also be the model that was earlier speculated as an Indian version of Mi 10T Lite.

The Geekbench site has listed the details of a Xiaomi phone that comes with a model number M2007J17I. This seems to be associated with Mi 10i, especially if we look at the details available on the Google Play supported devices list that shows the same model number with the moniker Mi 10i. It is also codenamed ‘gauguininpro.'

xiaomi mi 10 i geekbench screenshot gadgets 360 Xiaomi Mi 10i Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10i purported listing on Geekbench suggests its RAM details
Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

The surfaced model number was earlier considered to belong to the Indian version of Mi 10 Lite. It was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG site earlier this year.

Xiaomi Mi 10i specifications (expected)

On the Geekbench website, the Xiaomi phone has been listed with 8GB of RAM and an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. The SoC could be the Snapdragon 750G, if we believe the reports suggesting that Mi 10i is a rebadged variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

The phone has also received a single-core score of 652 and a multi-core score of 2,004. You can certainly expect some changes in the benchmark scores upon the release of the device as the initial details could be based on the performance of a prototype.

Xiaomi has not yet provided any details on Mi 10i. However, the phone was recently rumoured to come in two distinct versions, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB storage as standard. Mi 10i is also expected to be offered in Blue, Black, and Gradient Orange/ Blue colour options.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 10i specifications, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Mi 10i, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
