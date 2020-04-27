Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G has launched as the company's latest smartphone offering in China. The new Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G is a slightly toned-down model of the Mi 10 launched in February. The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G comes with a waterdrop-style notch up front, as opposed to the hole-punch design adapted by the vanilla Mi 10 model. Key features of the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G include a Snapdragon 765G SoC, dual-mode suspension liquid cooling, and a quad camera setup at the back that offers 50x digital zoom. The phone packs a 4,160mAh battery and comes with NFC support as well. The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G will go on sale in China on April 30.

Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G price, availability

The new Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G model has launched in several RAM + storage options. The price of the phone starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the 6GB + 64GB model, CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,900) for the 8GB + 128GB option, and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 30,100) for the top-end 8GB + 256GB option. The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G comes in Black Skill Storm, Blueberry Mint, Four Seasons Spring Milk Green, Peach Grapefruit, and White Peach Oolong colour options. Pre-sales will begin today. The sale of the phone will begin from April 30 in China.

Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G offers dual-SIM support and runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 operating system. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers 800nits peak brightness, 4,300,000: 1 contrast ratio, TUV Rheinland eye protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G octa-core processor (1x2.4GHz, 1x2.2GHz, 6x1.80GHz) paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered up to 256GB.

As for cameras, the quad camera setup on the Mi 10 Youth Edition includes 48-megapixel ultra-clear main camera with f/1.9 aperture, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 50x periscope zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 5x optical zoom support. There's a third 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens that offers 120 degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and another independent macro lens with 2cm-10cm focusing distance. Camera features include Super Night Scene 2.0, AI Smart Slimming, Portrait Blue Adjustment, 4k video at 30fps, and more. Up front on the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G, there is a 16-megapiel selfie camera with features like 3D beauty make up, front panorama, front HDR, portrait mode, baby beauty, and more.

There's a 4,160mAh battery inside the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G with 22.5W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone's dimensions are at 164.02x74.77x7mm, and it weighs 192 grams. There's an optical in-display fingerprint sensor on the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G. Sensors on board include ultrasonic distance sensor, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, linear motor sensor, and infrared remote control.

