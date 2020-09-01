Mi 10 series is getting a new 5G model in September with a price tag under EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,200), Xiaomi revealed through a tweet posted on Tuesday. The new offering is touted to be a value for money 5G phone and will be powered by a “brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series” SoC. The company hasn't provided any exact details about the new model. However, since it will be cheapest in the Mi 10 series, the phone could be a watered-down version of the Mi 10 Lite that debuted in late March.

Xiaomi said in its tweet that the new member in its Mi 10 series would start from EUR 2XX. This means that the phone will carry a starting price of less than EUR 300 that is lower than the Mi 10 Lite pricing. Mi 10 Lite was launched at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,500).

The teaser tweeted by Xiaomi also mentions that the new Mi 10-series model would come with the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series SoC and would be aimed at offering 5G connectivity to the masses. It is speculated to be the Mi 10T and could come with either Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 or Snapdragon 775G SoC.

Having said that, the new model is likely to have some similarities with the Mi 10 Lite that is so far the most affordable option in the company's Mi 10 series. It comes with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Mi 10 Lite also includes a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Further, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

