Technology News
loading

Mi 10 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi Store: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Mi 10 price in India starts at Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage configuration.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 18 May 2020 15:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 10 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi Store: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter / @XiaomiIndia

Mi 10 is offered in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options

Highlights
  • The phone will be delivered to Green, Orange, and Red zones
  • Mi 10 5G will not be delivered to containment zones across India
  • Mi 10 5G comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera

Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone is now available to purchase in India, nearly 10 days after the phone made its debut in the country. Starting today, the Mi 10 5G is up for grabs via Mi Store website, Amazon, and official offline stores. At the time of its launch, the phone was up for pre-bookings, however, its availability details were not specified. The new Mi-series flagship was unveiled in the Indian market nearly three months after its arrival in China. The phone is offered in two storage models and has two different colour options to choose from.

Mi 10 5G price in India, offers

The Mi 10 price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB option is priced at Rs. 54,999. Both the variants are offered in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options.

As mentioned, the Mi 10 5G is available to purchase via Mi Store website, Amazon, and official offline stores. Furthermore, the phone is getting delivered to customers residing in areas marked as Red, Orange, and Green zones, however, it won't be delivered by e-retailers in containment zones across India.

Coming to the offers, customers can avail up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank cards while purchasing Mi 10 via Mi Store website and Amazon. Moreover, there are no-cost EMI options for customers purchasing the phone through Amazon. At the time of the launch, it was announced that customers in India pre-booking the new Mi phone, will get the 10,000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank worth Rs. 2,499.

The Mi 10 5G was first launched in China back in February.

Mi 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi 10 5G runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) 3D curved E3 AMOLED display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 8GB. The phone also has 128GB and 256GB storage options. The storage on the phone is not expandable via microSD card.

Coming to the cameras, the Mi 10 5G has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, the Mi 10 5G has a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

In terms of the connectivity options, Mi 10 5G includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, Xiaomi has provided a 4,780mAh battery on the Mi 10 5G that supports 30W fast wired and wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging.

Lastly, the phone measures 162.60x74.80x8.96mm and weighs 208 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4780mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10 5G price in India, Mi 10 5G specifications, Mi 10 5G, Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
MediaTek Announces Octa-Core Dimensity 820 5G Chipset Optimised for Premium User Experiences

Related Stories

Mi 10 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi Store: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  2. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  3. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  4. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Reliance Aims for 2 Crore Jio Fiber Subscribers
  7. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
  8. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  9. Oppo Suspends Operations at Plant After 6 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive
  10. Realme Narzo 10A First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Announced 'Work@Home' Solutions for Businesses
  2. Mi 10 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi Store: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. MediaTek Announces Octa-Core Dimensity 820 5G Chipset Optimised for Premium User Experiences
  4. Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Teased to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Key Specifications and Price Tipped
  5. Oppo Suspends Operations at Greater Noida Plant After 6 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive
  6. Reliance Aims for 2 Crore Jio Fiber Subscribers, 5 Crore Den and Hathway Users
  7. Tata Sky HD+ Upgrade Price Reduced to Rs. 5,999 for Existing Subscribers
  8. Swiggy Lays Off 1,100 Employees, Shuts Down Cloud Kitchens to Mitigate Coronavirus Impact
  9. Realme TV Teaser Confirms MediaTek Processor, Dolby Audio in Upcoming Television: Key Features and Specifications Revealed
  10. Moto G8 Power Lite to Launch in India on May 21, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com