Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone is now available to purchase in India, nearly 10 days after the phone made its debut in the country. Starting today, the Mi 10 5G is up for grabs via Mi Store website, Amazon, and official offline stores. At the time of its launch, the phone was up for pre-bookings, however, its availability details were not specified. The new Mi-series flagship was unveiled in the Indian market nearly three months after its arrival in China. The phone is offered in two storage models and has two different colour options to choose from.

Mi 10 5G price in India, offers

The Mi 10 price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB option is priced at Rs. 54,999. Both the variants are offered in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options.

As mentioned, the Mi 10 5G is available to purchase via Mi Store website, Amazon, and official offline stores. Furthermore, the phone is getting delivered to customers residing in areas marked as Red, Orange, and Green zones, however, it won't be delivered by e-retailers in containment zones across India.

Coming to the offers, customers can avail up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank cards while purchasing Mi 10 via Mi Store website and Amazon. Moreover, there are no-cost EMI options for customers purchasing the phone through Amazon. At the time of the launch, it was announced that customers in India pre-booking the new Mi phone, will get the 10,000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank worth Rs. 2,499.

The Mi 10 5G was first launched in China back in February.

Mi 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi 10 5G runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) 3D curved E3 AMOLED display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 8GB. The phone also has 128GB and 256GB storage options. The storage on the phone is not expandable via microSD card.

Coming to the cameras, the Mi 10 5G has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, the Mi 10 5G has a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

In terms of the connectivity options, Mi 10 5G includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, Xiaomi has provided a 4,780mAh battery on the Mi 10 5G that supports 30W fast wired and wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging.

Lastly, the phone measures 162.60x74.80x8.96mm and weighs 208 grams.

