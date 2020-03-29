Xiaomi on Friday unveiled the Mi 10-series smartphones for the international markets via an online-only event. In addition to the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 phones that were already unveiled by the company in China, Xiaomi introduced the Mi 10 Lite as its most affordable 5G phone in a surprise announcement. Unlike the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10, both of which share some specifications and are high-end phones, Mi 10 Lite 5G is a mid-range smartphone. In this article, we take a look at how the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Lite stack up against each other.

Mi 10 Pro vs Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Lite: Price

Xiaomi says it will offer Mi 10 Pro in only one version in Europe that will pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Mi 10 Pro price is set at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 83,300). Mi 10, on the other hand, will be released in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 128GB storage variant of Mi 10 will retail at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 66,600) and the 256GB variant will carry a price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 75,000).

Lastly, the Mi 10 Lite price is set at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,000), however, there is no word on the amount of the RAM or storage in the phone right now.

Mi 10 Pro vs Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Lite: Specifications

In terms of the specifications, both Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the other hand, Mi 10 Lite comes with 6.57-inch AMOLED display. There is no word on the resolution of the display on the Mi 10 Lite but it is likely to be full-HD+, same as the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10. We also have no idea if Xiaomi is using Gorilla Glass protection on the Mi 10 Lite.

Coming to internals, the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Mi 10 Lite, however, uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G SoC. Additionally, the Mi 10 Lite packs 4,160mAh battery with 20W fast charge support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Mi 10 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging and Mi 10 comes with 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Both phones also include in-display fingerprint sensors.

On the camera front, Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro houses a quad camera setup with 108-megapixel main camera, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom. Mi 10 comes with 108-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera.

Mi 10 Lite also sports a quad camera setup on the back, however Xiaomi had only revealed the presence of a 48-megapixel main shooter on the phone. Additionally, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the Mi 10 Lite. Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 come with 20-megapixel selfie shooters.

In terms of the connectivity options, all the phones – Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, and Mi 10 Lite – support 5G connectivity and come with dual-SIM card slots. The three Mi-phones also run Android 10 with MIUI 11.