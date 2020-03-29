Technology News
loading

Mi 10 Pro vs Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Lite: Price, Specifications Compared

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite support 5G connectivity and run MIUI 11, based on Android 10.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 29 March 2020 07:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 10 Pro vs Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Lite: Price, Specifications Compared

Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10, and Mi 10 Pro feature quad rear camera setups

Highlights
  • Mi 10 Lite packs a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies
  • Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 have 20-megapixel selfie cameras
  • Xiaomi introduced the Mi 10 series in Europe on Friday

Xiaomi on Friday unveiled the Mi 10-series smartphones for the international markets via an online-only event. In addition to the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 phones that were already unveiled by the company in China, Xiaomi introduced the Mi 10 Lite as its most affordable 5G phone in a surprise announcement. Unlike the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10, both of which share some specifications and are high-end phones, Mi 10 Lite 5G is a mid-range smartphone. In this article, we take a look at how the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Lite stack up against each other.

Mi 10 Pro vs Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Lite: Price

Xiaomi says it will offer Mi 10 Pro in only one version in Europe that will pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Mi 10 Pro price is set at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 83,300). Mi 10, on the other hand, will be released in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 128GB storage variant of Mi 10 will retail at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 66,600) and the 256GB variant will carry a price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 75,000).

Lastly, the Mi 10 Lite price is set at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,000), however, there is no word on the amount of the RAM or storage in the phone right now.

Mi 10 Pro vs Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Lite: Specifications

In terms of the specifications, both Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the other hand, Mi 10 Lite comes with 6.57-inch AMOLED display. There is no word on the resolution of the display on the Mi 10 Lite but it is likely to be full-HD+, same as the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10. We also have no idea if Xiaomi is using Gorilla Glass protection on the Mi 10 Lite.

Coming to internals, the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Mi 10 Lite, however, uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G SoC. Additionally, the Mi 10 Lite packs 4,160mAh battery with 20W fast charge support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Mi 10 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging and Mi 10 comes with 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Both phones also include in-display fingerprint sensors.

On the camera front, Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro houses a quad camera setup with 108-megapixel main camera, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom. Mi 10 comes with 108-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera.

Mi 10 Lite also sports a quad camera setup on the back, however Xiaomi had only revealed the presence of a 48-megapixel main shooter on the phone. Additionally, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the Mi 10 Lite. Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 come with 20-megapixel selfie shooters.

In terms of the connectivity options, all the phones – Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, and Mi 10 Lite – support 5G connectivity and come with dual-SIM card slots. The three Mi-phones also run Android 10 with MIUI 11.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10 comparison
  Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomiXiaomi
ModelMi 10 LiteMi 10 ProMi 10
Release date27th March 202013th February 202013th February 2020
Launched in IndiaNo-No
Battery capacity (mAh)416045004780
Fast chargingQuick Charge 3.0ProprietaryProprietary
Body type-Glass-
Dimensions (mm)-162.60 x 74.80 x 8.96162.60 x 74.80 x 8.96
Weight (g)-208.00208.00
Removable battery-NoNo
Wireless charging-YesYes
Colours-Pearl White, Starry BlueTitanium Silver Black, Peach Gold, Ice Blue
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.576.676.67
Resolution-1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.84GHz octa-core2.84GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM-12GB8GB
Internal storage-128GB128GB
Expandable storage--No
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel108-megapixel (f/1.69, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.4-micron) + 20-megapixel (f/2.2)108-megapixel (f/1.69) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel20-megapixel20-megapixel (f/2.0)
Pop-Up Camera-No-
Front flash-NoNo
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroidAndroid 10Android 10
Skin-MIUI 11MIUI 11
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g802.11 a/b/g
NFC-YesYes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-YesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Gyroscope-YesYes
Barometer-YesYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 price, Mi 10 Pro price, Mi 10 Lite price, Mi 10 Lite 5G price, Mi 10 specifications, Mi 10 Pro specifications, Mi 10 Lite specifications, Mi 10 Lite 5G specifications
Gaurav Shukla Part of Gadgets 360 news team, Gaurav handles a multitude of responsibilities from covering the latest happenings in the world of science and technology to editing and assigning news stories. In another life, he used to be a technology blogger, writing about Android and its massive ecosystem. Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big Person of Interest fan though. More
Mi TV 4S 65-Inch With 4K HDR10+ Screen, Android 9.0 TV Launched; Mi Air Purifier 3H Debuts as Well
Facebook Live Now Accessible to Non-Facebook Users on Mobile

Related Stories

Mi 10 Pro vs Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Lite: Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. Mi 10 Lite 5G Debuts With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  3. Houseparty Is the Video Calling App We Need in This Lockdown
  4. Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which Phone Offers the Best Value?
  5. Xiaomi Unveils Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi AIoT Router AC2350
  6. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
  7. Redmi Note 8 Starts Receiving March Security Update in India: Reports
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Xiaomi Launches New Mi TV 4S 65-Inch Model, Mi Air Purifier 3H
  10. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Users Can Now Watch HD Videos on Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 10 Pro vs Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Lite: Price, Specifications Compared
  2. Stop Sending Memes, Russian Telecom Operator Pleads as Networks Begin to Overload
  3. Xiaomi Unveils Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 With 14.2mm Drivers, Mi AIoT Router AC2350
  4. Google Offers $800 Million to Pandemic-Impacted Businesses, Health Agencies
  5. Tata Sky Broadband to Offer Free Landline Service With Unlimited Voice Calling Soon
  6. Facebook Live Now Accessible to Non-Facebook Users on Mobile
  7. Mi TV 4S 65-Inch With 4K HDR10+ Screen, Android 9.0 TV Launched; Mi Air Purifier 3H Debuts as Well
  8. Realme X2 Starts Receiving Realme UI With Android 10 Update: All You Need to Know
  9. Facebook Corona Helpdesk Chatbot Launched in India to Offer COVID-19 Information
  10. COVID-19: Gujarat Launches App to Track Home-Quarantined Persons
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com