Xiaomi made it official back in 2019 that the Mi 10 flagship phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC will debut early in 2020. Subsequent findings revealed that a more powerful version – christened the Mi 10 Pro – will also debut alongside. Now, a new report suggests that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and that both of them will pack a 108-megapixel camera. The Redmi K30 Pro is also tipped to go official packing the Snapdragon 865 SoC, but it will make do with a 64-megapixel shooter.

As per an XDA-Developers report, build.prop files for two upcoming Xiaomi phones reveal the codenames ‘Umi' and ‘Cmi'. The ‘Umi' is claimed to be the standard Mi 10 flagship, while the ‘Cmi' is reportedly the internal codename for the Mi 10 Pro. The build.prop files suggest that both the upcoming phones will be powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC and will run Android 10 with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top.

Additional information gathered from the default gallery app tips the presence of a 108-megapixel main camera on both the phones, which most likely will employ Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. Another phone codenamed ‘lmi' has also been spotted in the code of MIUI gallery app, and it is said to eventually debut as the Redmi K30 Pro. The report adds that the Redmi K30 Pro will come equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera, most likely employing the Sony IMX686 sensor.

The Redmi K30 Pro will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a recent Geekbench outing corroborates it as well. The Redmi K30 Pro is said to go official in March and will offer 5G support, thanks to the X55 5G modem sitting alongside the Snapdragon 865 chipset at its heart. However, there is no information if the Redmi K30 Pro will also come in a 4G variant as well. Rumours suggest the Redmi K30 Pro will pack a quad rear camera setup and will offer a 120Hz display.